RHOP's Candiace Dillard Bassett says Ashley Darby avoids criticism due to 'light-skinned' privilege

Bassett is getting ready for her fourth season to air this summer

The Real Housewives of Potomac is getting ready to drop its sixth season on Bravo this summer, and it seems some cast members are calling for fans to use a more critical eye when calling out the women of the series.

Full time housewife Candiace Dillard Bassett recently shared that “light-skinned” privilege is why she gets more heat than her co-stars, specifically Ashley Darby.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 19: Cast member of the Real Housewives of Potomac Candiace Dillard Bassett speaks at the TMCF 32nd Anniversary Awards Gala on October 19, 2019 in Washington, DC.

A reality tv fan Instagram account (@alltruetea) shared a compilation video on Sunday, highlighting the many fights and feuds that have aired over the past five seasons of Potomac. Writing that the show, “shouldn’t be slept on,” the caption celebrates the underrated series.

While the comments flooded with fans sharing how much they love the show, some immediately noticed that Bassett’s behavior was similar to her co-stars, despite her getting a fair amount of criticism within the fandom.

WASHINGTON, W – OCTOBER 23: Ashley Darby attends the Thurgood Marshall College Fund gala on October 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images For Thurgood Marshall College Fund)

One user specifically called out housewife Ashley Darby, who also seems to be surrounded in a lot of the show’s drama. The user wrote, “This reel shows how reckless Ashley’s mouth has been and still is. Yet Candiace was the villain and ganged up on by so many fans. It’s crazy how Ashley was in my opinion worse but people want to ignore that. I wonder why????🤔” Bassett herself seemed to agree with the sentiment, taking it one step further by giving her perspective on why she takes more heat.

She wrote responded to the comment writing, “Because she’s light-skinned. There. It was said. I said it. Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.” Fans immediately saw the comments and many agreed with the reality TV star and actress, saying that even in the new trailer for the series, fans were quick to assume Candiace was the cause of an altercation before even watching the episode.

Per Madame Noire, a user wrote, “Candiace got on my nerves last season but this is true. Even see in the new trailer, the new girl (lighter skin) threw salad first but everyone in the comments saying see Candiace ain’t learned her lesson.”

As theGrio previously reported, the sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is set to return with a “supersized” 75-minute premiere episode on Sunday, July 11 at 8/7c.

In the official trailer, it seems Dillard Bassett is hyper-focused on her music career this year after dropping her single “I See You (Remix)” during season 5. Per her official cast description for season six, she will be “releasing her debut album this summer.” Check out the drama filled trailer at the official Bravo website, here.

