The Real Housewives of Potomac are back with intense season 6 trailer

The word on the street is, The Real Housewives of Potomac is coming back to Bravo this summer for season 6.

After a breakout season 5, the women of Potomac are back for another year of laughs, shade and plenty of drama. Last year, The Real Housewives of Potomac had its most intense season yet, with a feud between housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels taking center stage.

While Samuels is not returning for season 6, Dillard Bassett and the rest of the fabulous women of Potomac are, including a newbie named Mia Thornton.

Photo: Bravo

The trailer reunites viewers with the housewives fast-paced personal lives, as well as their always entertaining dynamics as a group. Returning for season 6 are Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger, who still seem to have plenty of back and forths to look forward to. Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby and Dillard Bassett also seem to have plenty going on this year, including Darby’s experience giving birth to her second child.

Dr. Wendy Osefo also returns for her second season, and if the trailer is any indication, it looks like she may be in the hot seat as rumours swirling around her marriage make their way into the group.

Per Bravo’s official website, the new housewife (Mia Thornton) seems like a perfect fit for the franchise.

Her official description reads: “Mia Thornton joins the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac this season. She is a woman who marches to the beat of her own drum as an entrepreneur, franchise owner, and regional developer. Mia is a graduate of Southeastern Institute, where she received her degree in Neuromuscular Massage Therapy.” A mother of three, Thorton began as a Clinic Director, which led to developing, Joint Chiropractic Doctor Offices in North Carolina, Virginia, DC, Maryland, and New York.

The trailer also seems to tease Candiace Dillard Bassett’s pursuit of a music career after dropping her single “I See You (Remix)” last season. In the clip, the housewife seems to have teamed up with her husband, Chris Bassett, as he begins to work as her official manager, much to her mother’s dismay.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is officially returning to Bravo with a “supersized” 75-minute premiere episode on Sunday, July 11 at 8/7c. Check out the official trailer below:

