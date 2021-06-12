Kenya Duke, Gary Owen’s estranged wife, reacts to Wendy Williams interview

Duke slams Owen for spending a large part of the one-on-one discussing their divorce

Comedian Gary Owen recently made comments about his pending divorce with wife Kenya Duke during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. It appears that Duke saw the interview and let it be known that she was not pleased.

During an episode of The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, the comic/actor was there to plug his current film project, The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2. However, Owen spent a majority of the interview publicly speaking about the break-up between him and Duke after 17 years of marriage and 23 years total as a couple.

Duke took to Instagram to respond to Owen’s comments.

Gary Owen and wife Kenya Duke. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images For BET)

“I was shocked you spent most of your time talking about me, the divorce, son and daughter,” Duke wrote. She was displeased that he didn’t “shut it down real quick” with Williams and focus more on promoting his film.

“Why didn’t you?… because you want my attention and you knew someone would send it to me.”

Duke filed for divorce in March, as reported by theGrio. The reasoning behind the split is unknown. She is currently requesting $44,000 per month in spousal support.

During the talk show interview, Williams asked Owen what happened between him and Duke that led to their break-up. Owen stated he was instructed not to disclose any details. However, he alluded that a big surprise was afoot.

“My lawyer doesn’t want me to say anything,” Owen said. “We got a lot of legal stuff we gotta go through. But I will say, there’s a big twist in my divorce that a lot of people don’t know about. It’s a doozy, but I can’t speak on it yet. But it’s big. It changed the whole dynamic of the divorce.”

Also, Owen pushed back on accusations from Duke that he was a deadbeat dad, saying, “it got out there that I’m a deadbeat dad, but our kids are adults.”

As Williams asked if Owen had a girlfriend or had been dating, he responded jokingly, “I belong to the streets now.” He went to say, “I think, emotionally, I think I’m just, probably, a little ahead of her as far as, like, you know, disconnecting from the marriage.”

