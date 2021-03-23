Claudia Jordan denies role in Gary Owen divorce: ‘That’s my buddy’

The Fox Soul personality noted that she and Owen have been friends for two decades. 'Sometimes,' said Jordan, 'people just break up.'

Talk show host Claudia Jordan has denied any involvement in the divorce of Gary Owen and his wife of nearly two decades, Kenya Duke, with whom the comedian has three children.

Duke recently filed papers to end the 18-year marriage, and rumors of infidelity are starting to swirl in earnest.

Claudia Jordan (left) went to social media to address rumors that she’s somehow responsible for the recently-announced divorce of (far right and center) comedian Gary Owen and Kenya Duke. (Photos by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Duke reportedly called out a friend of Jordan’s, referring to her as “Dallas, TX.”

“I have all your info. I am going to deal with you in a minute, I am a little busy now,” Duke wrote. “You can have him but you can’t disrespect me and my kids in the process.”

She added: “Tried to be quiet out of respect for my kids but @claudiajordan has me on one this morning. 23 years together Gary didn’t have s*** but a raggedy pickup and good credit, no place to live.”

In the post, which was captured by The Jasmine Brand, Duke indicated that she was not speaking to Jordan in several hashtags. “#whitewomenarenotinvolved #notclaudia #claudiasfriend #draggingmebackto98th/MacArthur street mindset,” she wrote.

In an Instagram Live video, Jordan denied her involvement in the couple’s split. “I have nothing to do with whatever is the reason for their divorce … Sometimes people just break up,” she said.

The Fox Soul personality noted that she and Owen have been friends for two decades, saying, “that’s my buddy,” and “the fact that I am being dragged into this is stupid and just not true.”

Jordan said she has reached out to Duke to try to talk to her directly, maintaining that she’s even “reached out to friends of Kenya so we can talk women-to-women and not play this out in front of everybody.”

“But,” she said, “I also feel like I want to keep it 100 with my peoples, and tell the facts.”

