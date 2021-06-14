White woman goes on racist tirade, calls Black employee ‘monkey, Black b****’ in viral video

In the video, posted to TikTok, the woman is seen yelling in the face of a Ross Dress for Less manager and referring to her as a "Black b***h"

A video of a white woman going on a racist tirade against a Black retail employee has gone viral.

In the video, posted to TikTok, the woman is seen yelling in the face of the Black store manager at Ross Dress for Less. “You’re a motherf****ing b*** is what you are,” the white customer yells. “Please leave,” the manager responds calmly. “Oh I’m leaving,” the white woman says. “Please leave. I’m asking nicely,” the manager replies.

“You f***ing no good b****,” the white woman adds. She then goes and yells in the manager’s face again. “Call it racism! B****, you’re more racist than [inaudible].”

The white customer continues to scream, “F*** you, you f***ing Black b****,” as she heads to the exit.

“OK, that doesn’t bother me,” the manager responds calmly. “OK, have a good day,” she adds.

The woman then leaves the store, but abruptly returns to yell more racist insults at the manager, shouting something about “sitting on the porch like a f***ing monkey” and calls the manager a “whore.”

Although the incident took place at a Ross Dress for Less store, the exact location has not been confirmed. But, one Twitter user wrote it is in Missouri, “This looks like the Ross Dress for Less store in Carondelet on Loughborough. (It’s the only Ross store in the St. Louis area that has an Auto Zone in the same parking lot.)”

Screenshot at Ross Dress for Less. (Credit: Twitter/@michaelharriot)

The video was initially shared on TikTok where it has garnered more than 2 million views and was captioned, “Karen tests my sister [hand waving emoji] the MANAGER. seek help boo #karen #lol#bye.” The clip has also been shared on Instagram and Twitter.

On Twitter, commenters applauded the manager’s patience. “And let’s give the Ross Dress for Less salesperson all the flowers she deserves for yet again confronting racism & anger with a simple “Thank you.” I’m betting this isn’t the first time she’s dealt with this and it won’t be the last,” one wrote.

Ross Dress for Less has not issued a statement about the incident.

