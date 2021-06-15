Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and Tyler the Creator to headline Day N Vegas festival

Musical festivals are coming back! Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and Tyler the Creator are set to headline the Day N Vegas festival.

The official Twitter account for the Day N Vegas festival tweeted out a poster on Monday of their entire lineup for 2021, which brings out some major talent after skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop (Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Tyler the Creator) are officially headlining the returning festival, which includes a slew of other major music talents included in the lineup.

Rappers Kendrick Lamar (L) and Travis Scott perform on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

The three day festival boasts some of the biggest names in R&B as well, including SZA, Ari Lennox, and Jazmine Sullivan. Some of the other names in the star-studded lineup include: YG, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Tinashe, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Polo G, Rico Nasty, Joey Bada$$, Flo Milli, Freddie Gibbs, Thundercat, Isaiah Rashad, Earl Sweatshirt, 24KGoldn, Flatbush Zombies, Madlib, Majid Jordan, and more.

we back ✨

Register for the presale that starts Friday, 6/18 at noon PT. https://t.co/BL9oJ3Loo4 pic.twitter.com/foKsIEVJLA — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) June 14, 2021

The official festival lineup poster seems to tease the set from Lamar who has not put out an official studio album since DAMN. in 2017. The poster reads, “From Section.80 to Damn,” seemingly hinting that the set will cover his music from his first and last albums only. Per Pitchfork, the acclaimed rapper’s last U.S. performance was at the same festival in November 2019. While the “Alright” rapper was set to headline multiple festivals in 2020, they were all canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Per Festicket, a statement regarding the return of the festival reads: “Day N Vegas is a hip hop music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hip hop culture has taken over the world, and this festival is your one stop shop to see the most influential names in the business. Breaking onto the scene with a bang in its inaugural edition in 2019, Day N Vegas curated a deep lineup which was basically a who’s who list of hip hop’s new school. There’s only one place appropriate for such a massive party and that’s the City of Lights. Understanding this, the festival is set to again take over the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.”

The Day N Vegas festival will be held from November 12th to 14th on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The official presale tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at noon PT. For information on how to purchase tickets, COVID-19 safety precautions, and more, head to the festival’s official website here.

