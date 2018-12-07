The 2019 Grammy nominations are finally here after being pushed back for President George H.W. Bush’s funeral.
On Friday, Apple Music host Zane Lowe, Janelle Monae, Shawn Mendes, and last year’s Best New Artist winner, Alessia Cara announced the contenders in several categories before the complete list of nominees was released shortly after.
It looks like another big year for hip-hop thanks to Kendrick Lamar leading the pack with eight nominations, followed closely by Drake who scored seven nods. Cardi B, Childish Gambino, and H.E.R. each garnered five nominations.
There are a lot more women on the list this year after the 2018 ceremony drew criticism for being dominated by men.
The Top 4 Grammy categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist will not be comprised of eight nominees each (instead of the usual five) and there’s plenty of #melaninmagic sprinkled across multiple categories.
The biggest treat is the fact that Black Panther has managed to dominate the music world. The Marvel film that took over the box-office also made a major dent in the music game with “All The Stars” being nominated for Song of The Year, Record of The Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Song Written for Digital Media.
The Album of The Year category boasts some serious competition for its contenders who include Cardi B, Drake, H.E.R., Janelle Monae, and the Black Panther soundtrack.
Cardi B made a major showing with five nominations including one for Record of the Year for her song”I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Her debut album Invasion of Privacy earned a nod for Album of the Year, and another for Best Rap Album, but she didn’t make the list of newbies vying for Best New Artist. She did get a Grammy nod for Best Rap Performance for her hit “Be Careful.”
The Carters scored three nominations proving Beyonce and Jay-Z are just as appealing as a duo than they are as separate artists. They’re up for Best R&B Performance for “Summer” and Best Music Video for “Apes*it” while their album, Everything Is Love is nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album.
The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10.
Check out the (mostly full) list and get ready to see some surprises including Tiffany Haddish, Courtney B. Vance, Seal, and Dave Chapelle:
Record Of The Year
• “I Like It”
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Invincible, JWhiteDidIt, Craig Kallman & Tainy, producers; Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
Track from: Invasion Of Privacy
• “The Joke”
Brandi Carlile
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Tom Elmhirst & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
Track from: By The Way, I Forgive You
• “This Is America”
Childish Gambino
Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, producers; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali & Riley Mackin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
• “God’s Plan”
Drake
Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young Exclusive, producers; Noel Cadastre, Noel “Gadget” Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer
• “Shallow”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Lady Gaga & Benjamin Rice, producers; Tom Elmhirst, engineer/mixer; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
• “All The Stars”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Al Shux & Sounwave, producers; Sam Ricci & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
Track from: Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By
• “Rockstar”
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
Louis Bell & Tank God, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
• “The Middle”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Grey, Monsters & Strangerz & Zedd, producers; Grey, Tom Morris, Ryan Shanahan & Zedd, engineers/mixers; Mike Marsh, mastering engineer
Album Of The Year
• Invasion Of Privacy
Cardi B
Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers; Belcalis Almanzar & Jorden Thorpe, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
• By The Way, I Forgive You
Brandi Carlile
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Dave Cobb & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
• Scorpion
Drake
Noel Cadastre, Noel “Gadget” Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters; Chris Athens, mastering engineer
• H.E.R.
H.E.R.
Darhyl “Hey DJ” Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Darhyl Camper Jr & H.E.R., songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
• Beerbongs & Bentleys
Post Malone
Louis Bell & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell & Austin Post, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
• Dirty Computer
Janelle Monáe
Chuck Lightning & Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate “Rocket” Wonder, producers; Mick Guzauski, Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate “Rocket” Wonder, engineers/mixers; Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Taylor Parks & Janelle Monáe Robinson, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
• Golden Hour
Kacey Musgraves
Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, producers; Craig Alvin & Shawn Everett, engineers/mixers; Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
• Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By
(Various Artists)
Kendrick Lamar, featured artist; Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers; Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer; Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
Song Of The Year
• “All The Stars”
Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Track from: Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By
• “Boo’d Up”
Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
Track from: Ready
• “God’s Plan”
Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
• “In My Blood”
Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
Track from: Shawn Mendes
• “The Joke”
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Track from: By The Way, I Forgive You
• “The Middle”
Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
• “Shallow”
Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
• “This Is America”
Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist
• Chloe x Halle
• Luke Combs
• Greta Van Fleet
• H.E.R.
• Dua Lipa
Track from: Dua Lipa
• Margo Price
• Bebe Rexha
• Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
• “Colors”
Beck
Track from: Colors
• “Havana (Live)”
Camila Cabello
• “God Is A Woman”
Ariana Grande
• “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”
Lady Gaga
• “Better Now”
Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
• “Fall In Line”
Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
Track from: Liberation
• “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”
Backstreet Boys
• “‘S Wonderful”
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
Track from: Love Is Here To Stay
• “Shallow”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
• “Girls Like You”
Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
Track from: Red Pill Blues
• “Say Something”
Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
• “The Middle”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
• Love Is Here To Stay
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
• My Way
Willie Nelson
• Nat “King” Cole & Me
Gregory Porter
• Standards (Deluxe)
Seal
• The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!
Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
• Camila
Camila Cabello
• Meaning Of Life
Kelly Clarkson
• Sweetener
Ariana Grande
• Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes
• Beautiful Trauma
P!nk
• Reputation
Taylor Swift
Best R&B Performance
• “Long As I Live”
Toni Braxton
• “Summer”
The Carters
Track from: Everything Is Love
• “Y O Y”
Lalah Hathaway
Track from: Honestly
• “Best Part”
H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
Track from: H.E.R.
• “First Began”
PJ Morton
Track from: Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
• “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand”
Leon Bridges
Track from: Good Thing
• “Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight”
Bettye LaVette
Track from: Things Have Changed
• “Honest”
MAJOR.
• “How Deep Is Your Love”
PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
Track from: Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
• “Made For Love”
Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
Track from: In It To Win It
Best R&B Song
• “Boo’d Up”
Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
Track from: Ready
• “Come Through And Chill”
Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
Track from: War & Leisure
• “Feels Like Summer”
Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
• “Focus”
Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Track from: H.E.R.
• “Long As I Live”
Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
• Everything Is Love
The Carters
• The Kids Are Alright
Chloe x Halle
• Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
• War & Leisure
Miguel
• Ventriloquism
Meshell Ndegeocello
Best R&B Album
• Sex & Cigarettes
Toni Braxton
• Good Thing
Leon Bridges
• Honestly
Lalah Hathaway
• H.E.R.
H.E.R.
• Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
• “Be Careful”
Cardi B
Track from: Invasion Of Privacy
• “Nice For What”
Drake
• “King’s Dead”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
Track from: Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By
• “Bubblin”
Anderson .Paak
• “Sicko Mode”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
Track from: Astroworld
Best Rap/Sung Performance
• “Like I Do”
Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink
Track from: Liberation
• “Pretty Little Fears”
6lack Featuring J. Cole
• “This Is America”
Childish Gambino
• “All The Stars”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Track from: Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By
• “Rockstar”
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
Best Rap Song
• “God’s Plan”
Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
• “King’s Dead”
Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)
Track from: Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By
• “Lucky You”
R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)
Track from: Kamikaze
• “Sicko Mode”
Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)
Track from: Astroworld
• “Win”
K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
Track from: Redemption
Best Rap Album
• Invasion Of Privacy
Cardi B
• Swimming
Mac Miller
• Victory Lap
Nipsey Hussle
• Daytona
Pusha T
• Astroworld
Travis Scott
Best Gospel Album
• One Nation Under God
Jekalyn Carr
• Hiding Place
Tori Kelly
• Make Room
Jonathan McReynolds
• The Other Side
The Walls Group
• A Great Work
Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Reggae Album
• As The World Turns
Black Uhuru
• Reggae Forever
Etana
• Rebellion Rises
Ziggy Marley
• A Matter Of Time
Protoje
• 44/876
Sting & Shaggy
Best Spoken Word Album
• Accessory To War (Neil deGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang)
Courtney B. Vance
• Calypso
David Sedaris
• Creative Quest
Questlove
• Faith – A Journey For All
Jimmy Carter
• The Last Black Unicorn
Tiffany Haddish
Best Comedy Album
• Annihilation
Patton Oswalt
• Equanimity & The Bird Revelation
Dave Chappelle
• Noble Ape
Jim Gaffigan
• Standup For Drummers
Fred Armisen
• Tamborine
Chris Rock
Best Musical Theater Album
• The Band’s Visit
Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
• Carousel
Renee Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller, principal soloists; Steven Epstein, producer (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)
• Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis & Jason Tam, principal soloists; Harvey Mason, Jr., producer (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist) (Original Television Cast)
• My Fair Lady
Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz & Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists; Andre Bishop, Van Dean, Hattie K. Jutagir, David Lai, Adam Siegel & Ted Sperling, producers (Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)
• Once On This Island
Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell & Lea Salonga, principal soloists; Lynn Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport, Stephen Flaherty & Elliot Scheiner, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
• Call Me By Your Name
(Various Artists)
• Deadpool 2
(Various Artists)
• The Greatest Showman
(Various Artists)
• Lady Bird
(Various Artists)
• Stranger Things
(Various Artists)
Category 60 – Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
• Black Panther
Ludwig Göransson, composer
• Blade Runner 2049
Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers
• Coco
Michael Giacchino, composer
• The Shape Of Water
Alexandre Desplat, composer
• Star Wars: The Last Jedi
John Williams, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
• “All The Stars”
Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Track from: Black Panther
• “Mystery Of Love”
Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
Track from: Call Me By Your Name
• “Remember Me”
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
Track from: Coco
• “Shallow”
Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born
• “This Is Me”
Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
Track from: The Greatest Showman