It looks like 'Black Panther' has dominated the music world too.

The 2019 Grammy nominations are finally here after being pushed back for President George H.W. Bush’s funeral.

On Friday, Apple Music host Zane Lowe, Janelle Monae, Shawn Mendes, and last year’s Best New Artist winner, Alessia Cara announced the contenders in several categories before the complete list of nominees was released shortly after.

It looks like another big year for hip-hop thanks to Kendrick Lamar leading the pack with eight nominations, followed closely by Drake who scored seven nods. Cardi B, Childish Gambino, and H.E.R. each garnered five nominations.

There are a lot more women on the list this year after the 2018 ceremony drew criticism for being dominated by men.

The Top 4 Grammy categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist will not be comprised of eight nominees each (instead of the usual five) and there’s plenty of #melaninmagic sprinkled across multiple categories.

The biggest treat is the fact that Black Panther has managed to dominate the music world. The Marvel film that took over the box-office also made a major dent in the music game with “All The Stars” being nominated for Song of The Year, Record of The Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Song Written for Digital Media.

The Album of The Year category boasts some serious competition for its contenders who include Cardi B, Drake, H.E.R., Janelle Monae, and the Black Panther soundtrack.

Cardi B made a major showing with five nominations including one for Record of the Year for her song”I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Her debut album Invasion of Privacy earned a nod for Album of the Year, and another for Best Rap Album, but she didn’t make the list of newbies vying for Best New Artist. She did get a Grammy nod for Best Rap Performance for her hit “Be Careful.”

The Carters scored three nominations proving Beyonce and Jay-Z are just as appealing as a duo than they are as separate artists. They’re up for Best R&B Performance for “Summer” and Best Music Video for “Apes*it” while their album, Everything Is Love is nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10.

Check out the (mostly full) list and get ready to see some surprises including Tiffany Haddish, Courtney B. Vance, Seal, and Dave Chapelle:

Record Of The Year

• “I Like It”

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Invincible, JWhiteDidIt, Craig Kallman & Tainy, producers; Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Track from: Invasion Of Privacy

• “The Joke”

Brandi Carlile

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Tom Elmhirst & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

Track from: By The Way, I Forgive You

• “This Is America”

Childish Gambino

Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, producers; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali & Riley Mackin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

• “God’s Plan”

Drake

Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young Exclusive, producers; Noel Cadastre, Noel “Gadget” Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer

• “Shallow”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga & Benjamin Rice, producers; Tom Elmhirst, engineer/mixer; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

• “All The Stars”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Al Shux & Sounwave, producers; Sam Ricci & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Track from: Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By

• “Rockstar”

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Louis Bell & Tank God, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

• “The Middle”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Grey, Monsters & Strangerz & Zedd, producers; Grey, Tom Morris, Ryan Shanahan & Zedd, engineers/mixers; Mike Marsh, mastering engineer

Album Of The Year

• Invasion Of Privacy

Cardi B

Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers; Belcalis Almanzar & Jorden Thorpe, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

• By The Way, I Forgive You

Brandi Carlile

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Dave Cobb & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

• Scorpion

Drake

Noel Cadastre, Noel “Gadget” Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters; Chris Athens, mastering engineer

• H.E.R.

H.E.R.

Darhyl “Hey DJ” Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Darhyl Camper Jr & H.E.R., songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

• Beerbongs & Bentleys

Post Malone

Louis Bell & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell & Austin Post, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

• Dirty Computer

Janelle Monáe

Chuck Lightning & Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate “Rocket” Wonder, producers; Mick Guzauski, Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate “Rocket” Wonder, engineers/mixers; Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Taylor Parks & Janelle Monáe Robinson, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

• Golden Hour

Kacey Musgraves

Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, producers; Craig Alvin & Shawn Everett, engineers/mixers; Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

• Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By

(Various Artists)

Kendrick Lamar, featured artist; Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers; Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer; Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Song Of The Year

• “All The Stars”

Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Track from: Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By

• “Boo’d Up”

Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

Track from: Ready

• “God’s Plan”

Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

• “In My Blood”

Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

Track from: Shawn Mendes

• “The Joke”

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Track from: By The Way, I Forgive You

• “The Middle”

Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

• “Shallow”

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

• “This Is America”

Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist

• Chloe x Halle

• Luke Combs

• Greta Van Fleet

• H.E.R.

• Dua Lipa

Track from: Dua Lipa

• Margo Price

• Bebe Rexha

• Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

• “Colors”

Beck

Track from: Colors

• “Havana (Live)”

Camila Cabello

• “God Is A Woman”

Ariana Grande

• “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Lady Gaga

• “Better Now”

Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

• “Fall In Line”

Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

Track from: Liberation

• “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Backstreet Boys

• “‘S Wonderful”

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

Track from: Love Is Here To Stay

• “Shallow”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

• “Girls Like You”

Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

Track from: Red Pill Blues

• “Say Something”

Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

• “The Middle”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

• Love Is Here To Stay

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

• My Way

Willie Nelson

• Nat “King” Cole & Me

Gregory Porter

• Standards (Deluxe)

Seal

• The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!

Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

• Camila

Camila Cabello

• Meaning Of Life

Kelly Clarkson

• Sweetener

Ariana Grande

• Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

• Beautiful Trauma

P!nk

• Reputation

Taylor Swift

Best R&B Performance

• “Long As I Live”

Toni Braxton

• “Summer”

The Carters

Track from: Everything Is Love

• “Y O Y”

Lalah Hathaway

Track from: Honestly

• “Best Part”

H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

Track from: H.E.R.

• “First Began”

PJ Morton

Track from: Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

• “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand”

Leon Bridges

Track from: Good Thing

• “Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight”

Bettye LaVette

Track from: Things Have Changed

• “Honest”

MAJOR.

• “How Deep Is Your Love”

PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

Track from: Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

• “Made For Love”

Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Track from: In It To Win It

Best R&B Song

• “Boo’d Up”

Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

Track from: Ready

• “Come Through And Chill”

Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

Track from: War & Leisure

• “Feels Like Summer”

Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

• “Focus”

Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Track from: H.E.R.

• “Long As I Live”

Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

• Everything Is Love

The Carters

• The Kids Are Alright

Chloe x Halle

• Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

• War & Leisure

Miguel

• Ventriloquism

Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album

• Sex & Cigarettes

Toni Braxton

• Good Thing

Leon Bridges

• Honestly

Lalah Hathaway

• H.E.R.

H.E.R.

• Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

• “Be Careful”

Cardi B

Track from: Invasion Of Privacy

• “Nice For What”

Drake

• “King’s Dead”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

Track from: Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By

• “Bubblin”

Anderson .Paak

• “Sicko Mode”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Track from: Astroworld

Best Rap/Sung Performance

• “Like I Do”

Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

Track from: Liberation

• “Pretty Little Fears”

6lack Featuring J. Cole

• “This Is America”

Childish Gambino

• “All The Stars”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Track from: Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By

• “Rockstar”

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

• “God’s Plan”

Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

• “King’s Dead”

Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

Track from: Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By

• “Lucky You”

R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

Track from: Kamikaze

• “Sicko Mode”

Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

Track from: Astroworld

• “Win”

K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Track from: Redemption

Best Rap Album

• Invasion Of Privacy

Cardi B

• Swimming

Mac Miller

• Victory Lap

Nipsey Hussle

• Daytona

Pusha T

• Astroworld

Travis Scott

Best Gospel Album

• One Nation Under God

Jekalyn Carr

• Hiding Place

Tori Kelly

• Make Room

Jonathan McReynolds

• The Other Side

The Walls Group

• A Great Work

Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Reggae Album

• As The World Turns

Black Uhuru

• Reggae Forever

Etana

• Rebellion Rises

Ziggy Marley

• A Matter Of Time

Protoje

• 44/876

Sting & Shaggy

Best Spoken Word Album

• Accessory To War (Neil deGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang)

Courtney B. Vance

• Calypso

David Sedaris

• Creative Quest

Questlove

• Faith – A Journey For All

Jimmy Carter

• The Last Black Unicorn

Tiffany Haddish

Best Comedy Album

• Annihilation

Patton Oswalt

• Equanimity & The Bird Revelation

Dave Chappelle

• Noble Ape

Jim Gaffigan

• Standup For Drummers

Fred Armisen

• Tamborine

Chris Rock

Best Musical Theater Album

• The Band’s Visit

Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

• Carousel

Renee Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller, principal soloists; Steven Epstein, producer (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)

• Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis & Jason Tam, principal soloists; Harvey Mason, Jr., producer (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist) (Original Television Cast)

• My Fair Lady

Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz & Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists; Andre Bishop, Van Dean, Hattie K. Jutagir, David Lai, Adam Siegel & Ted Sperling, producers (Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)

• Once On This Island

Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell & Lea Salonga, principal soloists; Lynn Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport, Stephen Flaherty & Elliot Scheiner, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

• Call Me By Your Name

(Various Artists)

• Deadpool 2

(Various Artists)

• The Greatest Showman

(Various Artists)

• Lady Bird

(Various Artists)

• Stranger Things

(Various Artists)

Category 60 – Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

• Black Panther

Ludwig Göransson, composer

• Blade Runner 2049

Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers

• Coco

Michael Giacchino, composer

• The Shape Of Water

Alexandre Desplat, composer

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi

John Williams, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

• “All The Stars”

Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Track from: Black Panther

• “Mystery Of Love”

Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Track from: Call Me By Your Name

• “Remember Me”

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

Track from: Coco

• “Shallow”

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Track from: A Star Is Born

• “This Is Me”

Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Track from: The Greatest Showman