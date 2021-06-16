André 3000 to star in A24 film ‘Showing Up’

The Outkast MC-slash-actor is among the talents set to be featured among a star-studded, diverse cast.

André 3000 is set to get the A24 treatment: The rapper-actor is set to star in one of the film company’s upcoming projects, featured among a gem-studded cast.

According to Deadline, Andre 3000, also known as André Benjamin, is one of the latest to join Showing Up, who he’s portraying still unnamed. Penned by Kelly Reichardt and longtime writing partner Jon Raymond, Showing Up has gained a lot of buzz for its exciting, growing list of players set to rock roles.

Andre Benjamin arrives to the Los Angeles premiere of “Jimi: All Is By My Side” at ArcLight Cinemas in September 2014 in Hollywood. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Per Deadline, Showing Up “is a vibrant and sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition. As she navigates family, friends and colleagues in the lead-up to her show, the chaos of life becomes the inspiration for great art.”

Benjamin joins a pretty stacked Showing Up cast roster. Actors currently tapped to star as well include Judd Hirsch, Hong Chau, Heather Lawless, Amanda Plummer, James Le Gros and others, all alongside the leading Michelle Williams, who recently won an Emmy for Fosse/Verdon.

Andre 3000, shown at the Super Bowl XL celebrity gift lounge, shared in a recent interview with The Fader that the Outkast MC is not currently focused on dropping new music. (Photo by Mychal Watts/NFLPhotoLibrary for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS)

As theGrio previously reported, Benjamin recently starred alongside Jason Segel in the AMC series Dispatches From Elsewhere, which was described as “four average citizens who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious Dispatches from Elsewhere challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.” The show has yet to be renewed or canceled.

The Outkast MC also shared in a recent interview with The Fader that he is not currently focused on dropping new music.

“I haven’t been making much music, man.” he said. “My focus is not there, my confidence is not there. Once the attention is on that world, the world goes away.”

“I’m trying to find out what makes me feel the best right now,” Benjamin shared. “What makes me feel the best is when I do these random … instrumental kind of things. They make me feel the most rebellious.”

A release date for Showing Up has yet to be announced.

