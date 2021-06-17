Nick Cannon welcomes twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa

De La Rosa shared the news from the hospital, dressed in a thick robe, holding them.

Actor and television host Nick Cannon has welcomed a set of twin boys with partner Abby De La Rosa.

From a hospital bed, dressed in a thick white robe with her hair wrapped up in a scarf, the new mom posted a short video to her Instagram page, where she wrote: “Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zlllion Heir Cannon.”

Nick Cannon (left) and his partner, Abby De La Rosa (right), this week welcomed their newborn twin sons, Zion and Zillion. (Photos by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images and Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

She added the hashtags #myworld and #twinboys.

The professional DJ also shared Instastory posts of herself holding fingers of the new babies.

The twin boys are Cannon’s second set of twins; he and his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, have a set of twin girls, Moroccan and Monroe. He also has a three-year-old son, Golden, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell.

In April, De La Rosa announced that she and the host of The Masked Singer were expecting the twins in a maternity photo shoot on Instagram that has since been deleted.

According to People magazine, she wrote at the time, “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.”

“Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support,” she added. “No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

Cannon is expecting his seventh child with model Alyssa Scott.

