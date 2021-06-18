Cynthia Erivo will produce, star in remake of Bette Midler musical ‘The Rose’

Erivo will play the role originated by the iconic actress which earned her an Oscar nomination in 1979

Cynthia Erivo is about to step in yet another iconic musical role. According to Deadline, the Harriet star will produce and star in the remake of the Bette Midler musical, The Rose.

After making a splash with her Tony-award winning performance as Celie in The Color Purple on Broadway, the actress and singer has since stepped into some major roles like Harriet Tubman in Harriet and Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha Franklin. Now, according to a recent announcement, the star is set to play one originated by the one and only Bette Midler.

Cynthia Erivo attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2021 on April 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The Rose was a smash hit when it premiered in 1979, earning rave reviews and Midler’s first Oscar nomination for Best Leading Actress.

The film, “starred Midler as a self-destructive rock star who struggles to deal with the constant pressures of her career and the demands of those around her.”

According to Deadline, “While paying homage to the original, for which Midler scored an Oscar nom, the remake will put a contemporary lens on the high price of fame.”

Erivo took to Instagram to celebrate the major announcment, sharing a screenshot of the Deadline report.

She wrote in the caption of the post, “Truly this is a dream come true!!! I can’t quite believe it!! Thank you @searchlightpics for this opportunity!! Let’s make something beautiful. ❤️.”

Many of Erivo’s fans and friends took to the comments to congratulate the actress on her upcoming role. Viola Davis wrote in the comments, “Woooooohooooo!!!!!❤️,” while Niecy Nash commented with a bunch of fire emojis.

The actress also seemed to get the stamp of approval from Midler herself. The Hocus Pocus star tweeted out the Deadline report and wrote, “ISN’T THIS GREAT?”

Cynthia Erivo To Star in Remake Of ‘The Rose’ At Searchlight – Deadline https://t.co/2z69zqxoHC. ISN’T THIS GREAT? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 16, 2021

As theGrio previously reported, Erivo recently opened up about her role as Franklin earlier this year.

She shared in a statement, “Aretha Franklin has been a source of inspiration for me since I was a little girl. Her strength, passion and soul are evident in her everlasting legacy, not only as a transcendent artist but as a humanitarian and civil rights icon.”

She continued, “To have the opportunity to bring her legacy to life and show the fullness of her being, her humanity and brilliance, is an honor. What I know and have learned about what my voice, as an artist, can do and the power in it has been highly influenced by Franklin. I feel privileged and excited to be a part of the sharing of her genius.”

