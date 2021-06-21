Usain Bolt welcomes twin boys, Thunder and Saint, with partner Kasi Bennett

The Olympic gold medalist shared the news on his official Instagram account with an adorable Bolt family photo.

Loading the player...

Congratulations are in order for Usain Bolt, who celebrated a very special Father’s Day this year. According to a social media, the Olympic gold medalist welcomed twin boys Thunder and Saint Leo with his partner, Kasi Bennett.

The sprinting legend took to Instagram Sunday with a heartwarming post announcing the arrival of his newborn twin boys. The photo featured him sitting next to Bennett, alongside their toddler daughter, Olympia Lightning, and her new younger brothers.

(Credit: Getty Images)

In the post, Bolt shared fitting lightning bolt emojis next to each name, playfully referencing their last name.

Bennett also took to her personal Instagram, not only to celebrate her newborn twins, but also to wish Usain a Happy Father’s Day. Sharing pictures from the same photoshoot, she wrote in the caption: “Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end! 💛.”

As theGrio previously reported, Bolt tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020. After celebrating his 34th birthday, the sports legend shared an Instagram video telling his fans and followers about his diagnosis.

“I’m just waking up,” he shared at the time, “and like everybody else I checked social media, [which] is saying I am confirmed to have COVID-19 … I am trying to be responsible, so I am going to stay in and stay here for my friends.”

Usain Bolt of Soccer Aid World XI walks on the pitch prior to the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2019 match between England and the Soccer Aid World XI at Stamford Bridge on June 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Per CNN, Bolt confirmed he will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games this year after retiring in 2017, making it “the first Olympics since 2000 in which the sprinter won’t be seen on the track.” Bolt opened up to CNN Sport in March about watching the games for the first time.

“I’m definitely excited to be in the stands,” he said. “I’ve never got an opportunity to really watch Olympic Games, to either go [watch] swimming, the soccer or just to see all the events. So I’m excited to actually get the chance to really experience Olympics like a true fan.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!