Nick Cannon expecting his seventh child, model Alyssa Scott confirms

The model shared a photo of herself with Cannon on Father's Day, and he's holding her baby bump.

TV host and entrepreneur Nick Cannon is expecting his seventh child, as confirmed by model Alyssa Scott.

Sunday, the model shared a photo of herself with Cannon holding her baby bump in the story section of her Instagram account. He is facing away from the camera while she holds his arms, wearing a serene facial expression.

TV host and entreprenuer Nick Cannon (above) is expecting his seventh child, as confirmed by model Alyssa Scott — his fourth in a year. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Cannon’s baby with Scott will be Cannon’s fourth child in a year.

As previously reported, Cannon recently welcomed a set of twin boys with partner Abby De La Rosa. The birth announcement of the twin boys was shared on Instagram last week with the new mom writing, “Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zlllion Heir Cannon.”

The twin boys are Cannon’s second set of twins; he and his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, have a set of twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe. He also has a three-year-old son, Golden, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, with beauty queen Brittany Bell, who was born in December.

A cropped shot of the image Alyssa Scott posted on Instagram Sunday. (Instagram)

In May, Scott posted then deleted a nude maternity photo. Under the post, a user congratulated her and Cannon, and she replied, “thank you.”

Cannon is reportedly filming episodes for his new daytime talk show in New York City. In a statement to Variety last month, he said, “It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show, and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me.”

Cannon was trending on Twitter yesterday, which was Father’s Day, with social media users making jokes about his ever-increasing family.

One shared an image of over a hundred texts with the caption, “Nick Cannon getting messages from all his children on Father’s Day.”

