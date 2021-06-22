Beyhive stings Trick Daddy after he says Beyoncé can’t sing

The rapper appeared in a room on Clubhouse where he shared his unpopular opinions about Beyoncé and Jay-Z

It looks like Trick Daddy is getting stung by some “bees.” After an appearance in a Clubhouse room on Monday night, the Beyhive is coming after the rapper after he reportedly stated that he thinks Beyoncé can’t sing.

According to Hot New Hip-Hop, the Miami-based rapper not only questioned Beyoncé and her legacy, but her husband and rap legend Jay-Z as well. His comments were made in a ‘room’ in the all-audio app where people – celebrities and otherwise – discuss popular topics like relationships, music and the music industry, tech, finances and current news events.

Per Hot New Hip-Hop, Trick Daddy said in a Clubhouse room that not only does he not think Beyoncé can sing, but he doesn’t think she can write, either.

He said, “Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf—-‘ self…Beyoncé can’t sang!” According to the report, other moderators in the room seemed to agree with the rapper’s opinion, questioning why so many people are fans of the “Crazy in Love” singer.

“Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career,…I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York,” Trick Daddy said. “That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

Naturally, the Beyhive and Black Twitter caught wind of his comments and began to swarm social media in defense of the power couple, hilariously calling out the rapper.

One user wrote in a tweet, “chile….i KNOW trick daddy ain’t taking about THEE BEYONĆE GISELLE KNOWLES CARTER,” and attached a popular meme of Tiffany “New York” Pollard saying Beyoncé’s name.

chile….i KNOW trick daddy ain’t taking about THEE BEYONĆE GISELLE KNOWLES CARTER pic.twitter.com/wD77M7DME9 — Takiya LaNiece (@GlamGodKia) June 22, 2021

Viral personality Kalen Allen shared similar sentiments, writing in a tweet, “I don’t even argue with people anymore when they talk about Beyoncé because the legacy has already been written. Folks just looking for attention.”

I don’t even argue with people anymore when they talk about Beyoncé because the legacy has already been written. Folks just looking for attention. — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) June 22, 2021

Fans also shared videos of Beyoncé showing off her vocal abilities.

One user wrote, “When Trick Daddy says Beyoncé can’t sing…THIS Beyoncé?” along with a video of her singing an a capella version of her popular ballad “1 + 1”.

When Trick Daddy says Beyoncé can’t sing…THIS Beyoncé? pic.twitter.com/DMEWIxBxYa — Kari Mtz (@kmarti50) June 22, 2021

Despite the Beyhive’s reaction, it doesn’t seem Trick Daddy plans on walking back his comments anytime soon.

In a video obtained by The Shade Room, the rapper doubles down on his comments, saying that he was just sharing his “opinion” and “didn’t say anything disrespectful.”

