Fantasia Barrino’s daughter released from NICU after nearly one-month stay

Fantasia Barrino‘s newborn daughter is coming home. According to her official Instagram account, the singer’s baby girl, Keziah Taylor, has been released from the neonatal intensive care unit after a month-long stay.

As theGrio has previously reported, Barrino has kept her fans and followers updated with her infant’s journey since her birth in May, posting pictures and updates along the way. On Tuesday, she revealed the news that Keziah was finally coming home, sharing a picture of her wearing an adorable white outfit.

In the heartwarming post, Barrino wrote in the caption, “𝑊𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝐻𝑜𝑚𝑒 🧸 @keziahlondontaylor🎀,” above hundreds of congratulatory comments. She also went to her Instagram stories to share updates, including a picture of an elaborate sign outside of her front yard celebrating the homecoming.

She wrote under the picture, “Thank You So Much for making me Cry Lol!!! My Baby Deserved it because kicked the NICU BUTT 👏🏽.”

She wrote at the time: “The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days.”

In December, the singer appeared on Tamron Hall alongside husband Kendall Taylor. In a revealing interview, the couple opened up about their fertility struggles and how faith guided them on their journey.

Barrino told the host, “At first, we thought we were going to have to do different things … this is a three-year journey we’ve been on, and then we went back in and found out that one of my tubes were closed. … We went back and found out now that ones open, the other is closed.” She continued to detail the various hurdles they faced while waiting for baby Keziah.

Taylor told Hall, “I strictly heard God tell me that he was going to make this happen.”

