Brandy, Mariah Carey and more share support for Britney Spears after conservatorship hearing

"Regardless of our past," Justin Timberlake tweeted of his ex-girlfriend Spears, "what’s happening to her is just not right."

In moving remote testimony at a hearing to end her 13-year conservatorship, pop star Britney Spears told a judge her father controls every aspect of her life, including her work schedule — and even preventing her from removing an IUD.

“It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through, and that’s the main reason I didn’t say it openly,” the 39-year-old singer said. “I didn’t think anybody would believe me.”

Spears maintained that she had been previously unaware that she could petition to end the arrangement. “I’m sorry for my ignorance,” she said, “but I didn’t know that.”

She told Judge Brenda Penny she is unhappy and can’t sleep due to the strict confines of the conservatorship agreement. Her father, Jamie Spears, controls her $60-million fortune, and Spears claims she has been forced to tour, take medication and undergo psychiatric evaluations against her will.

“I’m great at what I do,” she told Penny, “and I allow these people to control what I do, ma’am, and it’s enough. It makes no sense at all.”

Her testimony comes after a moving 2021 documentary, Framing Britney Spears, by the New York Times and the Free Britney podcast, which has detailed how the singer has been controlled by her family for over a decade.

The growing public awareness of the case has brought out extensive support for the pop star, including from her celebrity friends and fellow singers.

Justin Timberlake, who once dated Spears and recently apologized for his treatment of her after their breakup, tweeted his support for her, writing, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.”

“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was … what’s happening to her is just not right,” Timberlake opined. “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will…or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

Mariah Carey wrote on Twitter, “We love you, Britney!!! Stay strong.”

Brandy tweeted, “Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans.” She added another tweet with the hashtag, “#FreeBritney.”

No decision has been made yet in the conservatorship case, but fans and the famous continue to advocate for Spears to be freed from the restrictive ruling. Halsey tweeted, “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

Conservatorship is a guardianship often created for the disabled or people with dementia who are unable to take care of themselves. However, Spears has continued to tour and perform for years under the arrangement. She told the court she wants to be able to do simple things — like getting her hair and nails done freely or visit friends.

In her passionate 23-minute address to the court, Spears said, “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.”

Another court hearing is set for July 14.

