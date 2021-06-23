Lifetime drops first trailer for Meghan, Harry TV movie ‘Escaping the Palace’

The network adds that fans can expect the film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the fall

Lifetime released the official trailer of Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace on Wednesday via Instagram and it is just as dramatic as one would expect from a movie about the couple who fled their royal duties, per People.

“Not all fairytales have the perfect ending…catch a sneak peek of the upcoming Lifetime Original Movie Harry & Meghan: #EscapingthePalace ❤,”captioned the video of the trailer.

It opens up with Prince Harry, played by Jordan Dean, waking up from what appears to be a bad dream featuring him in his royal attire. He tells Meghan Markle, played by Sydney Morton, “I see you literally being hounded to death, and I’m powerless to stop it.”

Meghan responds with, “I am the person who is strong and gets things right.” The trailer continues to flash images of the couple’s life, including baby Archie, then flashes to their famous sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. It comes to an end when the couple tells each other, “I can’t lose you.”

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace (Credit: screenshot)

There is no official date for the release but the network adds that fans can expect the film in the fall.

The couple has no doubt had a traumatizing experience together since leaving their royal responsibilities for a quieter life in California.

In Harry’s docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, the Prince reveals his wife urged him to seek therapy considering he underwent such a lifestyle change, as reported by theGrio.

Through candid conversations, while exploring his past, his relationship with Markle, and his mental health struggles, The Me You Can’t See series strives to illuminate and highlight the importance of emotional and mental well-being.

Opening up about the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, and how it impacted his childhood and beyond, the Duke of Sussex says, “I am one of the first people to recognize that firstly, I had a fear of — when I first went to therapy — a fear of losing.”

He reveals that therapy wasn’t a topic of conversation in the royal family, calling ages 28 to 30 “a nightmare.” It wasn’t until his relationship with Markle, Prince Harry revealed, that he eventually started going to a therapist.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

“It was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn’t do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with,” he said.

“There was a lot of learning right at the beginning of our relationship. She was shocked to be coming backstage of the institution of the British royal family … when she said, ‘I think you need to see someone,’ that was in reaction to an argument we had. And in that argument, not knowing about it, I reverted back to 12-year-old Harry.”

The Prince revealed that he was finally able to process and address trauma from his past through therapy, and ultimately it wound up saving his marriage — and his life.

“You’ve sometimes got to go back,” said Prince Harry, “and to deal with really uncomfortable situations and to be able to process it in order to be able to heal. For me, therapy has equipped me to be able to take on anything. That’s why I’m here now. That’s why my wife is here now … we chose to put our mental health first. That’s what we’re doing. And that’s what we will continue to do.”

Additional reporting by theGrio’s Jared Alexander

