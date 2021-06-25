Kylie Bunbury of ‘Big Sky’ expecting first child with husband

The actress posted the good news on Instagram and wrote that life is "a series of awakenings"

(Credit: Instagram/Kylie Bunbury )

Congratulations are in order for Big Sky‘s Kylie Bunbury. The actress has revealed via social media that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins.

Bunbury is currently the lead of ABC’s hit drama, Big Sky, which premiered last year to solid ratings. She previously starred in acclaimed series such as Netflix’s When They See Us, and NBC’s Pitch in 2016, which chronicled the first woman to play major league baseball.

Riggins, a co-founder of mountain water brand Liquid Death, and Bunbury got engaged in April 2018.

Bunbury, 32, shared pictures of a seaside photoshoot in Hawaii. The pictures feature the actress and her husband holding hands as the sun sets. Riggins cradles Bunbury’s baby bump in the shoot, with the couple basking in the sun and newfound excitement for their new member of the family.

In the caption of the post, Bunbury writes, “Life is a series of awakenings, this is our greatest one yet 🤍✨.”

The post has already gained over 20,000 likes on Instagram.

Bunbury’s When They See Us co-star Freddy Miyares wrote underneath the picture, “I’m so happy for both of you!,” while series creator Ava DuVernay also shared some hearts underneath the post.

Dear White People‘s Ashley Blaine also commented on the post, writing, “More Life Family! Love you all BEYOND😍. Can’t wait to meet my babyyyyy.”

Riggins also shared pictures of the photo shoot to his own Instagram page, writing, “Stoked to announce that the Riggins Fam will be growing this year!” Bunbury commented on her husband’s post, joining in on the love. She wrote, “I love our story ♥️ New magical chapters await. We got another goon in our squad.”

Bunbury and Riggins recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in January.

(Credit: Instagram/Kylie Bunbury )

Sharing a post from their wedding day, Bunbury wrote at the time, “Happy 1st Anniversary my darling…To many more years of Love without limit, growth and staying weird together. You’re the best thing. ❤️♾”

The couple tied the knot in Madeira, Portugal on New Year’s Day 2020. Bunbury posted on Instagram to celebrate that day, thanking her family and friends and revealing her excitement for her future of wedded bliss.

She wrote at the time, “There are no words to quantify how truly remarkable and enchanting our wedding week in Madeira was! To ring in a new decade and celebrate our Love, with our closest friends and family has filled & expanded our hearts in ways we will never forget!

Actress Kylie Bunbury attends BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on Feb. 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

So grateful for this life, for this Love, and for the souls that continue to color our world with magic.

Bring on the roaring 20’s 🥂✨I’m a wifey now!”

According to People, this is the couple’s first child. They have not yet announced a due date.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!