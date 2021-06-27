Mo’Nique comments on presentation yet again after posting woman’s picture to IG

Mo'Nique published the post on Sunday morning and by the late afternoon it had amassed over 14,000 comments

Loading the player...

Mo’Nique took to social media yet again to comment about Black women who decide not to look their “best” in public.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old comedian and actress posted a picture of a woman at an airport in what appeared to be a tight black spaghetti strap dress that had ridden up in the back, revealing the woman’s underwear. The woman also seemingly had her hair covered with a plastic bag.

Mo’Nique spoke to the “beautiful queens” that follow her and said she was not shaming or judging the woman.

“This was sent to me as an example of what we’re talking about that goes on in our community. However if this is not your BEST, than do BETTER! Being that ultimately the decision either way is yours. I LOVE US 4REAL,” wrote Mo’Nique in her caption.

Mo’Nique published the post on Sunday morning and by the late afternoon, it had amassed over 14,000 comments. While some users agreed with Mo’Nique’s messaging, an overwhelming number of commenters thought she should not have posted the woman’s photo in the first place.

“This lady doesn’t deserve to be posted on your page tho as an example of your opinion. It’s ways to correct us with out putting her out there… again!” wrote one user, @simplyluvna0.

Those respectability politics didn’t get her the respect she deserved in the industry. They still wouldn’t pay her what she was worth. She was still blackballed. Hasn’t she realized it isn’t about how Black women present themselves? It’s about misogynoir. — 👻 Nakers Gimme Heebee Jeebees (@blackfemmesoul) June 27, 2021

Another user, @nikkiallure, wrote, “We don’t know her story …. Plus she’s minding her business like…” Her comment continued on to say that people are entitled to do what they want.

“This is not love, Monique. Taking a photo and sharing it on your large ass platform then shaming her and knowing other people will do the same is not love. What if someone knows her? Be careful of what you post because you never know how it may impact someone,” wrote @indstriou5.

One commenter, @embrace_ur_beautiful, came to Mo’Nique’s defense, writing, “She at the airport waiting for luggage. SHE CAN DO BETTER. This is crazy.”

Another user, @melissahibbert, agreed, writing, “Well, those who think this public display is even remotely acceptable are also a part of the problem. We have lowered the bar to a level that is basically tantamount to giving up.”

This is not the first time the Oscar winner has commented on Black women not giving it their “best.” As theGrio previously reported, last month, Mo’Nique posted a video in which she pleaded for Black women to stop wearing bonnets, slippers and pajamas in public spaces.

“I’ve been seeing it not just at the airport. I’ve been seeing it at the store, at the mall … ” Mo’Nique said in the video, adding “When did we lose our pride in representing ourselves? When did we slip away of let me make sure I’m presentable when I leave my home?”

After receiving widespread backlash about that video, she posted another one a few days later with the caption, “UNAPOLOGETIC.”

“For you babies that have taken offense to what I’ve said, I’m ok with that. I’m ok with y’all being in your feelings about it. I’m ok with that. Because when you love somebody for real, I know y’all will get over that,” she said in the video.

theGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor contributed to this report

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!