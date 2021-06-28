Lil’ Kim says she wants a Verzuz battle against Nicki Minaj

Junior Mafia rap legend Lil' Kim finally revealed who she thinks would be her ultimate Verzuz battle competitor

Loading the player...

In one of the most memorable moments from Sunday night’s 2021 BET Awards, rap legend Lil’ Kim finally revealed who she thinks would be her ultimate Verzuz battle competitor.

“Not going to say who against, but would you do a Verzuz?” red carpet host DJ Envy asked Kim before the night’s presentation. “Yes,” she answered enthusiastically.

“Is there anybody that you’d do it against? Or are you just ready for anybody?” Envy queried. “Nicki,” Kim responded confidently.

Envy noted hip-hop culture would love to see that event, and she added, “Yes, me too.”

Lil’ Kim (left) said on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet that she wants a Verzuz battle against fellow rapstress Nicki Minaj (right). (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Their exchange was definitely a viral moment for the 2021 BET Awards show, which had plenty of others, including a kiss between Lil Nas X and one of his male backup dancers during the rapper’s stellar performance of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” Devotees of both women gushed with excitement over the possibilities of a one-on-one with the femcees.

“Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj coming together for a Versuz will be so MONUMENTAL FOR HIPHOP!” one fan wrote on Twitter. “The culture needs it. Honestly. Swizz needs to cut that check for Nicki.”

Minaj’s hardcore fans, the Barbz, were quick to jump to the defense of their queen. One fan tweeted, “Lil Kim lowkey setting herself up, Nicki got a catalog with different alter egos in rap & pop. Good luck ma.”

Lil Kim with some stand up comedy at the BET awards 😍😍😍😍 we love a hilarious queen 👏🏼 https://t.co/ciiCAACSmK — KEEPTHERAVEALIVE (@jvpiffs) June 28, 2021

As previously reported, rapper Trina initially wanted to go head-to-head with Lil’ Kim. She told The Shade Room back in March she had looked up to the Junior Mafia mic handler from the beginning of her career.

“So therefore, I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary,” Trina said. “It won’t even feel like a competition ’cause it’s a family thing. I’m probably going to be so much more engaged in her records than anything. ‘Cause it’ll go back to like when I first heard her, so I’ll be in my vibe, like, fanned out, you know what I’m saying?”

Trina ultimately went up against Ruff Ryders rapstress-former The Talk hostess Eve on June 16.

In addition to being an opportunity for artists to compare their catalogs, the popular Verzuz battle series has also become an opportunity for those who previously had beef with one another to clear the air, including Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy in November 2020, and most recently, Soulja Boy vs. Bow Wow, on June 26.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!