Ciara, Russell Wilson’s children model dad’s new clothing line

Wilson launched his 3Brand children's line over the weekend at the Rookie USA flagship store in NYC

It looks like Ciara and Russell Wilson‘s children may have modeling careers in their future. The celebrity couple’s little ones modeled Wilson’s new kid’s clothing line at the launch on Thursday.

The NFL player launched his 3Brand children’s fashion line with Nike over the weekend in New York City, enlisting his wife and kids to help show off the latest fashions.

The family — Ciara, Wilson, Sienna Princess, 4, and sons Future Zahir, 7, and Win Harrison, 11 months — walked the red carpet together in style in matching blue, green, and white outfits.

Russell Wilson & Ciara Launch 3Brand At Rookie USA Flagship on June 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Both Ciara and Russell posted on their respective social media accounts to share pictures and videos of the red carpet event.

Set to “Slide” by Frank Ocean, the video shows the children modeling the clothing not only on the red carpet but also on the show’s catwalk.

In the end, the video shows the entire family walking down the catwalk together and striking a pose. Ciara wrote in the caption, “#Family. Proud of you @DangeRussWilson #3BRAND ❤️.”

Forbes caught up with Wilson to ask about the inspiration behind 3Brand ahead of the launch.

He shared, “As a young kid, I used to dream about playing in the pros. I would do the Michael Jordan crossover move wearing his shoes. The biggest reason I wanted to create 3BRAND was for my fans to have my gear and for them to be able to experience everything I’ve dreamed about.”

“I was fortunate enough to create this logo and be part of the process behind creating 3BRAND,” he continued. “The number 3 means so much to me. 3BRAND represents the mind, body, and soul. I live 3 things every day of my life – sports, music, and fashion. Ciara and I have three children, and it’s my football number.”

Russell Wilson (Getty Images)

The launch event also featured appearances from other celebrity children walking the catwalk.

Per PEOPLE, “Charly Martin V, child of former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Charly Martin, Brooklyn and Teagan Barber, daughters of New York Giants former running back Tiki Barber, and Kennedy Cruz, daughter of ex-NFL star Victor Cruz,” appeared in the show as well.

The fashion brand will also reportedly donate “3% of sales to the couple’s Why Not You foundation dedicated to fighting poverty and empowering youth.”

As theGrio previously reported, the couple officially opened the Why Not You Academy near Seattle earlier this month, with a freshman class of 100 to begin this fall.

