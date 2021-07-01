Biden reveals he wants Maxine Waters to run for Senate

"You think I’m kidding — I’m not,” the president said this week.

Loading the player...

President Joe Biden was at a bill signing ceremony on Wednesday when he suggested to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., that she should run for the Senate.

A video from the event shows Biden joined by Waters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, D-Ill., Mediaite reports.

“Hey Chuy, how are you, man?” Biden says, shaking Garcia’s hand. When he shakes Waters’ hand, Biden remarks, “Senator, I hope. You think I’m kidding — I’m not.”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. Waters called for investigation into Trump administration ties to Russia. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Congresswoman Waters, 83, laughed off the comment and patted Biden on the back.

Some partisan Twitter users quickly derided the president’s comments.

“Joe Biden suggests he wants far-left, anti-police Maxine Waters to become a U.S. Senator,” RNC Research tweeted.

Joe Biden suggests he wants far-left, anti-police Maxine Waters to become a U.S. Senator pic.twitter.com/PgMhfk3POl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 1, 2021

One commented under the video, “It never ceases to amaze me that Democrat supporters can still hold their heads up and be proud that this is their guy.” Another wrote, “You can tell every time he speaks, the hamster that he has for a brain, keeps falling off that wheel. Can we get this man some pudding and a nap please?”

Congresswoman Waters has represented California in the House since 1992. Democrats currently occupy California’s two Senate seats, with the next election set to take place in 2022.

As reported by the New York Post, Sen. Alex Padilla is seeking his first election win after being appointed this year by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to fill the vacancy created when Kamala Harris was elected vice president. The second seat is held by 88-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Waters has not expressed any interest in a Senate run.

As previously reported by theGrio, last month, Waters announced new legislation that intends to provide a significant financial boost for exonerated individuals. Entitled the Justice for Exonerees Act, the legislation, if passed, would increase the maximum amount of money exonerees can receive by 40%.

The Justice for Exonerees Act is specifically centered on exonerees in the federal prison system and would increase the current wrongful incarceration payout for each year the exoneree was held.

“The Justice for Exonerees Act is a bill that is rooted in the principles of fairness and justice, both of which I have strived to bring about my entire life,” Waters said in the release.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“Since 1989, there have been almost 3,000 individuals exonerated who have collectively lost 25,000 years of their lives serving time for crimes they did not commit.

“For the first time in two decades, my bill would update the maximum amount of damages a wrongfully convicted individual in the federal system may receive by 40%,” it continued. “While my legislation takes an important step forward, let me be clear that no amount of money could ever be enough to make up for the time and opportunities stolen from exonerees.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, President Biden signed one of the three Congressional Review Act bills into law. The bills aim to overturn Trump-era policies related to worker discrimination, methane emissions, and ‘True Lender’ loans.

“Each of these rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good,” Biden said before the signing.

This story contains additional reporting from D.L. Chandler.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!