Bill Cosby breaks silence after prison release in sex assault case

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence,” Cosby wrote in a tweet. During a press briefing with his attorneys, the comedian did not speak.

Disgraced and discharged comedian Bill Cosby broke his silence via Twitter after being released from a Pennsylvania prison Wednesday due to what the prosecution in the case called a “procedural error.”

(L-R) Attorney Jennifer Bonjean, Bill Cosby, and spokesperson Andrew Wyatt speak outside of Bill Cosby’s home on June 30, 2021 in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. Bill Cosby was released from prison after court overturns his sex assault conviction. (Photo by Michael Abbott/Getty Images)

While he stood next to his attorneys during a media briefing on Wednesday evening after his release, he did not speak.

He later released a short statement via his official Twitter page later that night. “I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence,” Cosby wrote. “Thank you to all my fans, supporters, and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.”

The post featured the statement as well as a photo of Cosby with his hand raised in a fist with the same words on it.

I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence.

Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby pic.twitter.com/bxELvJWDe5 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 30, 2021

The creator of the legendary Cosby Show and A Different World, Cosby was convicted to a three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The 83 year old served nearly three years of his sentence.

As previously reported, Cosby was denied parole in late May for failing to “participate in and complete additional institutional programs” — which he has refused to do — including classes for sex offenders. He has been ordered to attend and successfully finish a treatment program for sex offenders and for violence prevention.

“Mr. Cosby has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all allegations made against him, as being false, without the sheer evidence of any proof,” said his spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, in a statement. “Today, Mr. Cosby continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.”

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Cosby remained a trending topic all day Wednesday after news of his imminent release was announced. He was both vilified and supported.

His former co-star, Phylicia Rashad, appeared to show her support for Cosby writing on Twitter, “FINALLY!!!!” “A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” she continued.

She later wrote, “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

