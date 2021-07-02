Master P’s son Hercy Miller, 19, signs $2M deal after NCAA rule change

Master P told TMZ earlier this year that he had the deal lined up for his son and was only waiting for the rules to change

Loading the player...

Congratulations are in order for Master P’s second-youngest son. Hercy Miller, 19, has just signed a $2 million deal after the NCAA changed their official rules.

According to TMZ, Hercy Miller, a 6’3 point guard who played high school ball for Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, has an exciting future ahead of him. The NCAA recently announced a long-anticipated rule change to allow athletes to make some money off their personal image and likeness. A day after the change, Hercy Miller signed a $2 million dollar deal.

Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defends against Hercy Miller #15 of Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks on Jan. 4, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

TMZ caught up with Master P Friday and he explained why the deal with a technology company is significant and not just for his son.

He explained, “It was a two million dollar deal. It’s incredible. This is gonna change the way college athletes want to stay in school.”

Master P told TMZ in April that he had the deal lined up and was simply waiting for the NCAA to change their rules.

He said then, “We have a lot of deals on the table, not only for Hercy, but for [son] Mercy. In August, the league is changing, the NCAA. You’ll be able to make money off your likeness, you’ll be able to do marketing deals…so, right now I have a deal on the table for Hercy for $2.5 million. He never even played a lick of [college] basketball.”

Master P speaks onstage at the REVOLT X. (Getty Images for Revolt)

Hercy, who will play for historically black college Tennessee State in the fall, told TMZ, “I signed a deal with an American technology company. Like my dad said, it’s a blessing.”

He also shares that after buying himself a new Tesla, he plans on giving back to his community with the money from his new deal, explaining, “I learned from my dad, I’m gonna start off by giving back to the community and everyone around me. I have a camp July 21…I’m giving back to the kids. Giving school supplies.”

Master P has also been sharing his love for his son on his official Instagram page. In the caption of a post uploaded on Friday morning, he wrote, “My son is the future! He’s an A student with a big heart. He’s all about giving back to the community. He’s a beast on the court because he works hard @hercymiller It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish “Fearless Dreamer” @tennstateu #TheBigBlue#Godisgood 2021-22 basketball season get your tickets NOW #nashville“

Watch Hercy’s exploits on the basketball court here:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!