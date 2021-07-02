Paris and Nicky Hilton respond to Marlon Wayans saying they inspired ‘White Chicks’

Wayans took to Instagram with a picture of himself and Paris, writing that both she and Nicky were "muses" for the popular 2004 film

Loading the player...

Paris and Nicky Hilton have entered the chat. The celebrity sisters responded to Marlon Wayans, who recently revealed that they inspired his hit film, White Chicks.

In an Instagram post from this week, Wayans shared a picture of himself and Paris Hilton at FOX’s Tubi & TikTok Live Long-Form Reunion event in Los Angeles. In the caption, Wayans explained how they got the ball rolling for the film that has now become a cult classic.

(Credit: Getty Images)

“The original “white chick” and I… funny story one day my brother @therealdjsw1 calls me at 3am saying “marlon we should play white chicks”… i replied “n*gga, you high?,” the creator wrote in his caption. He then explained how seeing Paris and Nicky Hilton on a magazine changed everything.

“The next day he showed me a magazine with @parishilton and her sister on the cover and said we should play gurls like this,” he continued. “I immediately got it. They were so big and was the gateway to pop culture send up. We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all of our lives. So thank you paris and Nikki for being muses. Love ya. When we do #whitechicks2 “let’s go shopping” 🛍 .”

Well the post got to Paris and Nicky, as they both commented and shared their love for Wayans and the film, even teasing that they want to appear in a possible sequel. Paris wrote underneath the post, “Great seeing you last night. That movie was hilarious AF…Love you too bro and yes let us know.”

Nicky shared similar sentiments, writing, “Happy we could be a source of inspiration! White Chicks 2?”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fans may get to see White Chicks 2 on big screens in the future. As TheGrio previously reported, a sequel to the 2004 film is in the works, according to original cast member Terry Crews. He shared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen in 2019, “You know what, I actually got with Shawn, and he was like ‘man we doing it, we getting it going.'”

In regards to if today’s social climate could handle White Chicks 2, Wayans told PEOPLE last fall, “A good joke is when you can make the people you’re parodying laugh. Who loves White Chicks the most? White chicks. In this environment, in this climate, we all need something to laugh at about ourselves.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!