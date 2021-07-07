Exclusive: the ladies react to Aubrey O’Day’s absence in episode 5 of ‘BET Presents: The Encore’

The hit BET reality show is back with a brand new episode, and theGrio has an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode

BET Presents: The Encore is getting ready to air its fifth episode Wednesday, and theGrio has an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode.

As theGrio previously reported, BET Presents: The Encore is one of the biggest reality shows on television this summer. Bringing vocals, drama, and so much more, the show from the mind of Carlos King brings together former members of popular r&b groups in one house to form the ultimate girl group.

However, in an exclusive clip, it seems the heat might have been too much for one of the housemates, Aubrey O’Day of Danity Kane.

A scene from the Carlos King-produced reality show “BET Presents The Encore” shows former girl-group singers joining to create new material and perform. (Photo: BET)

After storming out of the studio, the clip begins with Shamari DeVoe of Blaque and Kiely Williams of 3LW finding O’Day’s bed missing from her room. With just the bed frame left, all of the women begin to vocally wonder and question where she possibly could have gone.

In a confessional, Felisha King from Cherish shares with the audience, “Aubrey’s bed is missing? What?! No one saw her leave, no one saw the mattress move…did it get up and walk?”

As the women continue to ponder where she could have gone,” Shamari shares in a confessional, “I’m really concerned, like I have not seen Aubrey since she stormed out of the studio.”

The fifth episode of the popular reality show is one not to be missed. The official synopsis of episode 5 (entitled Heavy is the Head) per BET reads: “Tensions rise in the music mansion as the ladies struggle to find one collective vision for the group. With an absent queen and no one to take control, alliances continue to form and each of the ladies must compete for her place within the group.”

The full cast of BET Presents: The Encore includes Pamela Long from Total, Shamari DeVoe from Blaque, Aubrey O’Day from Danity Kane, Nivea, Irish, and LeMisha Grinstead from 702, Kiely Williams of 3LW and The Cheetah Girls, and Felisha and Fallon King from Cherish.

BET Presents: The Encore airs on Wednesdays at 10 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

