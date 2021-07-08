Beyoncé spotted with Telfar bag, fans say Black brand’s stock just went up

“Bey has one, I definitely won’t get it now. No chance,” a fan of the designer lamented on social media.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted in Brooklyn on Wednesday and the singer has Black Twitter going wild over the white Telfar tote she sported for the outing.

The superstar took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her lunch date with her hubby. Bey looked flawless in a pair of chartreuse-hued, floral printed trousers by CFDA-winning designer Christopher John Rogers and she accessorized with a white, vegan leather tote from popular New York-based, Black-owned brand Telfar.

Fans on social media noted that it’s impossible to secure one of the $250 bags, as they typically sell out in a matter of minutes, and now that Bey was spotted with one, those clamoring to cop a Telfar tote say they have lost all hope of ever adding the hot item to their collection.

One Twitter user said, “if you don’t have a telfar, now you will probably never be able to get one lmao.”

Another added, “my biggest downfall in my life is not being able to cop one before they sold out.”

A third tweeted, “Bey has one I definitely won’t get it now. No chance.”

“welp. if you haven’t ordered a telfar bag yet, you can kiss that dream goodbye,” wrote another fan of the music icon.

Designer Telfar Clemens has a direct-to-consumer business model that has made him a success story during the pandemic.

The openly gay Liberian-American influencer will bring his signature unisex designs to the summer games in Tokyo, as he has created a collection for the Liberian Olympic team. He took on the task at the request of Ethiopian track and field star Emmanuel Matadi.

“He’s an elite athlete in his space, just like we are,” former Olympic competitor Kouty Mawenh said of Clemens.

Telfar whipped up 70 pieces for Team Liberia, including sweats, unitards, and kit bags. Similar pieces will be made available to the public after the games.

“It will be an evergreen collection,” Clemens said. “These are clothes we want to sell for the rest of our lives.”

Clemens has disrupted the fashion industry with his inclusive, LGBT-friendly collaborations with White Castle, Century 21, and, most recently, his genderless Ugg collection for spring/summer 2021.

“We wanted to combine the two most comfortable things possible – Uggs and sweatpants,” Clemens tells British Vogue. “We just wanted to be more Ugg than Ugg.”

Speaking to Gay Times, Clemens recalled his fondness of women’s clothing at a young age but not being allowed to dress in the outfits due to his parents’ strict ideas on how boys should dress.

“The clothes I wanted to wear did not exist, especially in the menswear market,” he explained. “I was always attracted to the conceptual advantages that womenswear had over menswear, but growing up I wasn’t allowed by my parents to wear or buy womenswear, so I started to make my own clothes – I wanted to make a line that was genderless and spoke to people like me.”

Fast forward to 2017, when American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour gave him a check for $400K after winning the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund. The honor allowed him to “finally start to work like the business I have dreamed of, and to make the clothes I always wanted to make – all on my own terms,” he said.

