Man arrested for allegedly killing 3 at Georgia golf course

Bryan Anthony Rhoden, a rapper who rhymes as B. Rod, was charged for the murders of three men

A 23-year-old aspiring rapper has been charged for the murders of three men, who were killed earlier this week at a Georgia golf course.

The shooting deaths of Gene Siller, 46, the director of golf at Pinetree Country Club, and two other men had left the community of Kennesaw — which lies less than 10 miles northwest of Murrietta — on edge.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox announced the arrest of Bryan Anthony Rhoden at a news conference Thursday evening.

According to a report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cox refused to answer many questions from journalists at the press conference but acknowledged the tension in the close-knit community.

Bryan Anthony Rhoden, a 23-year aspiring rapper, been charged for the murders of three men earlier this week at a Georgia golf course. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

“I realize that some members of the community felt some frustration,” Cox told those assembled. “They felt like they had limited information, and I can respect that feeling.”

He said that “the successful arrest and prosecution” in the crime was their highest priority.

Authorities have said they believe Siller happened upon a crime in progress Saturday afternoon when he went to investigate a truck parked at the 10th hole of Pinetree Country Club. Authorities found the bodies of Henry Valdez, 46, of Anaheim, California, and Paul Pierson, 76, of Topeka, Kansas, who owned the truck, inside the truck bed. Siller’s corpse was discovered nearby.

Rhoden, a native of Florida, rhymed under the name B. Rod. His Instagram account boasts nearly 20,000 followers. His most recent post, on July 1, was of him performing at several nightclubs.

A motive for the triple murder has not yet been disclosed by police, but Cobb County police say they believe Rhoden is the “lone shooter.” He was arrested Thursday in DeKalb County and charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping.

According to The AJC, police records show Rhoden was booked on early Sunday morning on several misdemeanor charges, including a DUI, a headlight violation, fake ID, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle and using a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle. He was released Tuesday, then arrested and charged with the Cobb County murders two days later.

The report also notes that Rhoden has a history of violent crime charges. Five years earlier, at the age of 18, while a student at Georgia State University, he was charged with shooting another student and was also shot himself in an apparent drug deal.

A GoFundMe to support the Siller’s family has surpassed $650,000. Its target goal was $500,000.

