RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant says she’s ‘still best friends’ with ex-husband Jamal

The reality TV star is opening up about her current status with Jamal ahead of the Season 6 premiere this Sunday

Gizelle Bryant is spilling all the tea. The Real Housewives of Potomac star is opening up about her ex-husband Jamal Bryant days before the RHOP season 6 premiere.

As viewers may remember, Gizelle Bryant is an “OG” on the popular reality tv series, The Real Housewives of Potomac. While known for being the ex-wife and First Lady of Pastor Jamal Bryant, last season saw the old flames try and reignite their spark. Fans (and their three daughters) watched as Gizelle and Jamal began dating again, but it did not last for long.

Last month Gizelle confirmed that she indeed had broken up again with Jamal, citing that the long-distance relationship did not work (Jamal resides in Atlanta, while Gizelle, naturally, is in Potomac.)

Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant (Photo: Getty Images)

Hot on the press trail to promote the new season of RHOP, Bryant opened up about her ex to E! Online. She shared in the interview that the pandemic and long-distance had to do with their breakup, sharing, “Listen, we were a victim of the pandemic. I don’t think any long distance relationship can really withstand not seeing each other. But is he still in my life, is he still one of my best friends? Absolutely.”

She also teased that while newly single, she is leaning into “hot girl summer” this year. She shared, “Has it started? Oh my gosh, yes! Gizelle’s out here, she’s dating, she’s doing her thing, she’s having fun. And you know, I really enjoy just being free, feeling free, and not having to think about compromising about anything.”

Gizelle Bryant attends YouTube brings the BOOM BAP BACK to New York City With Lyor Cohen, Nas, Grandmaster Flash, Q-Tip, Chuck D and Fab 5 Freddy on January 26, 2018 at Industria in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for YouTube)

And what do her daughters think about newly single Gizelle? She revealed that they support and always want what’s best for their mother.

She explained, “They will always take my lead and they just want me to be happy, one way or another. To be honest with you, we were all in a pandemic and they really didn’t care because they were doing school virtually, their life was at that point in the dumps, in their mind…we just had other things to think about. Their only concern is just my happiness. As long as mommy’s happy, they’re happy.”

Per Bravo, the sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac will show fans exactly how her romantic reconciliation unraveled. Her story synopsis for the season reads: “While Gizelle Bryant’s west wing dreams finally come true, the wings of love start to unravel with her ex-husband, Jamal, and she tries to focus on building a happy home with her children.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo on Sunday, Jul. 11 for a 75-minute premiere episode at 8/7c. Check out the official trailer below:

