Cardi B and Offset throw a princess-themed party for their daughter Kulture’s 3rd birthday

Kulture's extravagant bash was complete with princesses, a unicorn, a large cake and ball pits

Loading the player...

Cardi B and Offset gave their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus the royal treatment for her third birthday on Saturday, throwing her an extravagant, princess-themed celebration.

Kulture with her older siblings Kalea, Jordan and Kody on the way to her 3rd birthday party. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XhaEAEIS4s — Fan Account | #BLM 💎 (@BardiUpdatess) July 10, 2021

The Bronx, New York rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, shared multiple photos and videos of her firstborn’s special day via her Instagram Story, showcasing people in Disney princess costumes, a petting zoo, a sizable cake, ball pits and more.

Cardi, who is pregnant with her and Offset’s second child, wore a bright pink gown to match her daughter, while Offset, real name Kiari Cephus instead opted for a black-and-white three-piece suit, minus the jacket.

Offset dancing with Kulture at her third birthday party 🎂pic.twitter.com/sUUKOheyTc — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 11, 2021

The festivities began in style with the family arriving in a horse-drawn carriage. Kulture then rode on the back of a pony — which donned unicorn horn on its head — when she got to the venue. A number of other animals, such as alpacas and billy goats milled about in a petting zoo outside.

Holding his daughter’s hand, Offset escorted Kulture to the venue’s entrance where an actor dressed as Tiana from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog film greeted the birthday girl, walking her through a vibrant balloon tunnel that led inside.

i love me some kulture 💕 pic.twitter.com/jKohQzP3sc — bardi🪐. (@rawbardi) July 11, 2021

“I want to cry!” Cardi exclaimed while filming her daughter interacting with the Disney princess.

Friends and family members cheered Kulture on as she entered the venue, which contained a crab leg tower, a ball pit, a dance floor, a number of sweet treats, and much more. Cardi continued filming her daughter as she gleefully roamed the spacious event venue.

Kulture meeting Disney princesses at her 3rd birthday party with friends & family 🥺❤️pic.twitter.com/fUWDtarjBg — Cardi B Updates 💎 (@BardiGangUpdate) July 11, 2021

Other posts from the “WAP” rapper showcased a tall, elaborate birthday cake built to resemble a carriage with a castle on top. She also shared videos of affectionate family moments between her, Kulture and Offset.

The night wouldn’t be complete without music and dancing, and luckily, the parents of the birthday girl happen to have multiple Billboard-charting singles for the DJ to choose from. Cardi filmed Offset dancing to a Pop Smoke song featuring fellow Migos member Quavo. Cardi’s hit song “Up” is heard in the background of a video of Kulture in the ball pit with friends.

Earlier that day, Cardi posted an endearing throwback photo on Instagram of Kulture when she was a newborn, surrounded by stuffed animals larger than her. “Forever my little baby,” she wrote in the caption.

Kulture has been treated to lavish birthday celebrations before, as Cardi reportedly spent $400,000 on her daughter’s first birthday, and followed it up the next year with an elaborate L.O.L. Doll-themed bash.

By the time Kulture’s fourth birthday comes, she will be a big sister. Cardi famously revealed her baby bump during her BET Awards performance with the Migos in June.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!