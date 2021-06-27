Cardi B announces she’s pregnant with second child

The rapper announced the news on her official Instagram account and showed her belly while she performed with Migos at the 2021 BET Awards

Cardi B just sent shockwaves across the internet. The rap star took to Instagram (and a BET Awards performance) to announce that she is officially expecting her second child with Offset.

Not even 30 minutes into the BET Awards, Cardi B stole the show with a truly jaw-dropping appearance.

Rocking a black jumpsuit with crystals, the outfit specifically highlighted her pregnant belly, as fans in the audience and at home cheered the “UP!” rapper on. The rapper simultaneously took to Instagram to confirm the pregnancy, posting a photo shoot of her modeling with her pregnant belly, and tagging her husband Offset in the caption.

Cardi B performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The rapper’s post hit 1 million likes on Instagram in under 10 minutes, with her many fans and followers rushing to send congratulations and love to the expecting rap star. In the caption, Cardi simply wrote, “#2” and tagged Offset, referencing that this will be their second child together.

Chloe Bailey, who was also in attendance at the BET Awards, wrote in the comments, “wow!!!! beautiful!!!!” Khloe Kardashian also commented on the post, writing “Congratulations!!!!! ❤️❤️.”

Video of Cardi B performing PREGNANT tonight at the BET awardspic.twitter.com/Jbr3CuChUV — Mr. Pop Charts (@MrPopCharts) June 28, 2021

Black Twitter immediately reacted to the exciting news, shooting Cardi’s name to the top of Twitter’s trending topics in mere minutes. One fan wrote, “Cardi has now announced both of her pregnancies during TV performances, she knows how to make an announcement.”

Other fans continued to tweet about how shocked they are that she kept this under wraps for so long, and has been performing and putting out music while pregnant.

One user expressed the disbelief that Cardi still delivered her highly publicized W.A.P. performance at the 2021 Grammys, writing, “Damn…. Cardi still danced like that at the Grammys despite being pregnant. That’s wild.”

Cardi has now announced both of her pregnancies during TV performances, she knows how to make an announcement. pic.twitter.com/L5dn5cxSyU — DIAMOND BARDI 💎 (@Bardiology_) June 28, 2021

Damn…. Cardi still danced like that at the Grammys despite being pregnant. That’s wild — ☆ (@youwereoffbeat) June 28, 2021

Fans believe her pregnancy announcement may also be confirmation that her next album may be coming sooner than expected.

One fan wrote, “Wasn’t Cardi pregnant when she recorded Invasion of Privacy? This sophomore album might just be fire. #BETAwards.” Another seemed to share similar sentiments, writing, “Cardi B is pregnant. That means an album soon #BETAwards.”

Cardi B is pregnant. That means an album soon #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/KbNpMbjkdW — Lisa⭐ (@kween__Lisa) June 28, 2021

Wasn’t Cardi pregnant when she recorded Invasion of Privacy? This sophomore album might just be fire. #BETAwards — TRAV 🙂 (@Dijon_) June 28, 2021

As theGrio has previously reported, Cardi B has been open about her motherhood journey to her fans after the arrival of her first child, Kulture. She shared on Twitter in 2018, “I’m sooo in love with my child ,it makes me wanna cry.I don’t know what i did right for God to bless me with this beautiful,loving baby.”

