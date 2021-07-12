5 shocking takeaways from the RHOP season 6 premiere

The sixth season of the popular reality show premiered on Sunday night and fans reunited with Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, and the rest of the women of Potomac

The women of Potomac are back! Bravo‘s popular RHOP returned to small screens on Sunday night with plenty of laughs, shocking reveals, and all of the shade for fans of the series.

One of the many iterations of the popular franchise, The Real Housewives of Potomac has had a steady climb to success, with last year’s season earning some of the strongest ratings for the series. Now the women are back mere months after the season 5 reunion, and they are delivering on all fronts.

Check out the five major takeaways from the exciting premiere below:

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Cast Photo (Credit: Bravo)

Gizelle is telling it all

Fans watched last year as “OG” housewife Gizelle Bryant started dating a new man…her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant. While Jamal made multiple appearances on the show with his daughters and Gizelle, he never seemed to mingle with the group of ladies, which proved to be a point of contention for fellow cast member Karen Huger.

In the premiere, however, Bryant got vulnerable with Candiace Dillard Bassett about her life with Jamal, citing that the pandemic took a toll on their relationship. She shared in the scene, “It’s not good. It’s just too much pandemic…I do feel like, it would be nice if somebody lived eight minutes down the road, not eight states away.” Jamal lives in Atlanta, while Bryant, naturally, lives in the D.C. area.

Gizelle Bryant — (Photo by: Sophy Holland/Bravo)

Meet Candiace’s bonus kids

For four years, fans have watched the love between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris Bassett blossom, including an extravagant wedding, anniversary parties, and more. However, this season, the couple is letting the cameras into an even deeper part of their life: Candiace’s “bonus kids.” In the premiere, Chris’ children Naia (8) and Mateo (11) are living with the couple in their new home. Sharing her excitement from living her best “bonus mom” life, Dillard Bassett tells the audience, “Mateo taught me how to be a good stepparent.”

Wedding bells for Karen and Ray

“When Ray asked me to marry him last year, I was blown away because we’ve gone through hell,” Karen Huger shares in the premiere. In the season 5 reunion, Karen’s husband Ray asked her to renew their vows in honor of their 25th anniversary. The premiere shows the couple planning out their vow renewal party, from what dress the “Grande Dame” will wear to which of the ladies will make it onto her guest list. “25 years, yes it’s an institution! Some people ain’t together for 25 seconds,” she quipped in an interview.

Pictured: Karen Huger — (Photo by: Sophy Holland/Bravo)

There’s a new housewife in town

Season 6 wasted no time introducing a new housewife to the group, Mia Thornton, and from the looks of the episode, she will fit right in. An entrepreneur, franchise owner, and regional developer, Huger explains in an interview, “Mia is a boss.” She even opened up about her history with plastic surgery, citing filler, botox, and a whole lot more.

This is a Mia Thornton stan account #RHOP pic.twitter.com/wSptd6K0b6 — win a case (@RHOSuplexCity) July 12, 2021

Dr. Wendy gets the sophomore glow-up

Welcome to the “Nude Interlude.” Dr. Wendy Osefo made her reality tv debut in season 5 of RHOP, and in the season 6 premiere, she invited the women to an exclusive party at her home to show off some of her “new editions.” The housewife reveals in the episode that she got breast augmentation surgery (and through some shady editing, maybe some other things as well.)

With breast-themed cupcakes and all of the women dressed in shades of nude, the end of the episode saw a fabulous event lifting up Wendy/celebrating body positivity (all before a major shade war between Gizelle and Karen at the dinner table, of course.)

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

