NFL’s Richard Sherman denied bail after being arrested for domestic violence

"We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us," the NFLPA said in a statement amid news of Sherman's arrest

Loading the player...

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was reportedly arrested Wednesday morning in Seattle after a domestic violence incident.

According to public records, Sherman, 33, was booked into the King County Correctional Facility for burglary domestic violence and was denied bail, ESPN reports. Few details about the circumstances leading to the arrest have been publicly revealed.

Pro Football Talk reports, “Typically, the notion of “burglary domestic violence” refers to someone entering or refusing to leave a house or dwelling within the context of a domestic dispute.”

A spokesman for the Redmond (Washington) Police Department told ESPN that bond is typically denied for suspects arrested for domestic violence until a judge reviews the case.

Richard Sherman (Credit: Getty Images)

The spokesman, who did not confirm nor deny Sherman’s arrest, said a 911 caller from the residence said a male family member who did not live in the home was attempting to force his way into the house.

Responding officers found the suspect outside the home and he reportedly resisted arrest before he was detained and taken to a local hospital for a checkup. After he was cleared, the suspect was booked into the King County Correctional Facility, according to the report.

The spokesman said no one was injured inside the home.

Sherman spent his first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and recently three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He is now a free agent and serves as a vice president on the NFL Players Association’s executive committee. He has stated in interviews that he would consider re-signing with the Seahawks.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us,” the NFLPA said in a statement amid news of Sherman’s arrest.

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Sherman’s bio on the NFLPA page states: “Sherman has been a player representative since 2014 and was reelected in 2018 with his current team, the San Francisco 49ers. He was voted onto the NFLPA’s Executive Committee in 2016 and was reelected in 2018 and 2020 to continue his vocal, passionate leadership.’’

His arrest has sparked some fiery responses from social media users. One commenter wrote under an NBC News report “You have the keys to the kingdom, and act like an idiot. Bye bye Richard.”

Another praised the writer of the article, Mike Florio, for not sensationalizing the story.

“Stupid, but kudos to Florio for not aggrandizing the situation and making it out to be something it isn’t. Could be exactly as he said – wife throws him out of the house, he re-enters through back door and says “this is my house, I’m not leaving”. Kind of tragic this is termed as burglary domestic violence,” the commenter wrote. Adding, “Let’s wait for details to come out before we crucify the guy. I’ve never really liked Sherman, but I’ve always liked due process.”

A third wrote, “The “Mouth that Roared” has finally put himself in a tough situation. Fitting at the end of his career that now if as bad as reported this will truly define him as an individual. We have seen this with many athletes and this is just another fall from grace in his own mind.”

Another reader added, “Shocking news actually, he’s a blowhard but not a dummy. We’ll see what happens when the real facts come out.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!