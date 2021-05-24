‘Empire’ star Bryshere Gray sentenced to jail in domestic violence case

The 'Empire' actor has reportedly pled guilty to felony aggravated assault and will serve 10 days in county jail and 3 years probation

Loading the player...

According to recent reports, Empire star Bryshere Gray has been sentenced to jail in a domestic violence case.

As theGrio previously reported, Gray was accused by his wife last year of “assaulting her for hours”. Per theGrio‘s original report, the police alleged at the time, “that the 26-year-old actor assaulted and strangled his wife who eventually escaped the home running to a nearby gas station.” After calling 911 in July of 2020, his wife was eventually treated and released for injuries from the alleged assault.

At the time, Gray was eventually “arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct charges.” Now, Gray has officially been sentenced to jail in the domestic violence case.

Bryshere Gray attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Read More: ‘Empire’ actor Bryshere Gray arrested, accused of assaulting wife

Per a recent report from TMZ, Gray has officially been sentenced to jail in the domestic violence case, a little under a year after the initial reports. TMZ reportedly obtained legal documents detailing that Gray, “pled guilty to felony aggravated assault and, as part of his plea agreement, he’s been sentenced to 10 days in county jail and 3 years probation.” The former Empire star has been ordered to pay restitution and is reportedly will have to enroll in a domestic violence offender treatment program.

Other details coming to light from the documents include that Gray will have to refrain from consuming any illegal drugs and will “have to submit to drug and alcohol testing,” and also, “can’t possess any stun guns, tasers or any other kind of firearm.”

Bryshere Y. Gray attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Read More: ‘Empire’ star Bryshere Gray sued by landlords for $26K in dog damage

As TheGrio previously reported, Gray began his career as a rapper and street performer in Philadelphia. He appeared in the BET miniseries, The New Edition Story as Michael Bivins, and of course, played Hakeem Lyon on Empire for 102 episodes. This instance was also not Gray’s first scuffle with the law.

As theGrio reported in May 2020, the actor was sued by his landlords for $26K in damages. Per theGrio’s original report, the actor was “accused of leaving his dog inside the home for long periods of time who then defecated all over the place. Furthermore, the animal was also left unattended in other common areas, urinating and defecating there as well.”

Loading the player...

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

