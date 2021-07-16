Brandy’s daughter recreates ‘The Boy Is Mine’ video following weight loss journey

Sy'rai Smith has been posting plenty of content on social media recently, and she's becoming a star in her own right.

The 19-year-old daughter of superstar Brandy is making headlines again this week after dressing up like her famous mom.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Sy’rai Smith is seen donning small braids and a flawless face of makeup, recreating the intro to “The Boy is Mine,” her mom’s 1998 global smash with then-fellow teen R&B star Monica.

According to Essence, the video also features Smith’s friend, Stella Williams, who donned a bob wig and played the role of Monica. The clip currently has over 200,000 views and more than 37,000 likes.

Many on social media commented that Smith is a spitting image of her mother.

Sy’Rai doing “The Boy Is Mine” phone dialogue via TikTok pic.twitter.com/d5I11onaFQ — BRANDY LEGION (@BrandyLegion) July 14, 2021

“She look just like brandy in the second scene,” said one Twitter user.

Another wrote, “When they say Copy x Paste they mean it.”

Smith has been posting plenty of content on social media recently and is becoming a star in her own right. She has over 363,600 followers on TikTok and more than 188,000 on Instagram.

She and her mother have posted a couple TikTok videos together, including one of them doing the accompanying dance to the song “She Make it Clap” by Soulja Boy.

Another video featuring the duo — the most-watched TikTok video on Smith’s page, with more than 2.3 million views — features them doing a voiceover and showcasing their close relationship.

“She’s my best; you mess with her, you mess with me. You mess with me, you mess with her. You mess with us, you better pray and run,” the duo says.

As theGrio previously reported, Smith recently showed off the results of her weight loss journey on social media.

She shared a slideshow video montage of photos that begins with an image of her at her heaviest and ends with a photo of her newly slimmed-down figure.

Brandy jumped into the comment section to praise her daughter’s progress.



“Nobody truly knows what she’s been through,” said the famed singer. “So blessed and overjoyed to see her healthy and happy.”

In another post, she commented, “Beautiful Young lady 🔥 I love you Sy’rai.”

“The Boy is Mine” — which was inspired by “The Girl is Mine,” Michael Jackson‘s hit 1982 pairing with Paul McCartney on Thriller — was the first single off both then-teens’ sophomore albums, Brandy’s Never Say Never and Monica’s title-track LP.

Monica’s The Boy is Mine celebrated its 23rd anniversary on Wednesday.

theGrio’s Ny Magee contributed to this report.

