Former Lakers star Derek Fisher, Gloria Govan get married

Former Los Angeles Lakers player and current Los Angeles Sparks head coach Derek Fisher married former Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan on Saturday at Cielo Farms in Malibu.

The couple has been together since 2015 and engaged since 2018. They had delayed their 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We got engaged in 2018, and we eagerly started planning the wedding, but, unfortunately, like many, we had to cancel our big day,” Govan, 36, tells People magazine. “There were times we thought we should have a Zoom wedding instead of waiting but quickly realized our families being a part of the big day was important and our kids, who are just as excited as we are.”

Derek Fisher (left) and Gloria Govan (right) attend the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2018 at Barker Hangar in October 2018 in Santa Monica. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Govan’s brother, Eric, officiated the mountaintop ceremony as the couple stood underneath a beautiful floral arch.

“For Derek and me, our wedding has been about unity and a blending of families,” says Govan. “After the pandemic, we realized how important family really is. We could have easily eloped or filled out the paperwork and gotten it over with. But sharing this moment and event with those closest to us took priority over taking the easy route. We kept our guest list limited to those closest to us.”

Govan was previously married to retired NBA player and Fisher’s former teammate Matt Barnes, and the pair share two children. Fisher, 46, was previously married to Candace Fisher, with whom he has twins — plus he has two more kids. According to People, the newly-wed couple served cocktails inspired by their blended family at their reception.

“For both of us, this is our second marriage,” Govan told People. “The most exciting part about this time around is all the growth we bring to the relationship. The trials and tribulations we’ve experienced have played a huge part in who we are in our relationship today. From the start, we’ve been very honest about our expectations from our friendship to marriage.”

The new Mr. and Mrs. Fisher will honeymoon in Thailand in October.

