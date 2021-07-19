Keyshia Cole’s mother Frankie dies from overdose on her birthday, family says

Frankie Lons, best known for appearing in Cole's various reality TV shows, reportedly succumbed to her years-long battle with addiction while celebrating her birthday

Keyshia Cole‘s mother, Frankie Lons, has passed away from an overdose after a long-fought battle with addiction, her family has confirmed to TMZ. She was 61.

Frankie Lons, was known by many for being the mother of famed R&B songstress Keyshia Cole, after appearing on Cole’s various reality TV shows. Becoming a fan favorite, Frankie wound up earning her own spin-off series entitled, Frankie & Neffe, alongside Cole’s sister Neffeteria Pugh.

The death was first announced by Cole’s sister Elite Noel, who shared the news to her Instagram stories.

In a heartbreaking post, Elite Noel wrote that the passing of her mother is “the worst pain ever.” She wrote in the Instagram story, “worse pain ever…..to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday! My heart so f-ckin broke.”

Keyshia Cole's sister Elite Noel announces the passing of their mother Frankie. Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with the family as they mourn this loss 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/wLkLYgmIy2 — The Boss Affiliate (@thebossaffilia) July 19, 2021

Keyshia Cole’s brother, Sam, told TMZ that Frankie, unfortunately, had an overdose while celebrating her birthday.

Per TMZ, “Frankie overdosed at her Oakland home Sunday … the same day she was celebrating her born day, when she apparently took drugs while partying — relapsing on what we’re told was a long, hard-fought journey to sobriety.”

The report continues, “Sam also says the family wants the world to remember Frankie as someone who loved her kids, and who wanted her children to be together … despite their turbulent history.”

Adopted at a young age, Cole had a complicated relationship with her biological mother (Lons) and father, Virgil Hunter. Cole was raised by family friends, but she eventually reunited with her biological family as her career took off. Fans eagerly watched her unique relationship with her family on her various reality TV series, including Keyshia Cole: My New Life in 2019.

As TMZ also reports, Cole has been very open with her fans about her mother’s journey with addiction. She wrote in an Instagram post in 2018, “Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken. I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing.” Cole has not yet commented on her mother’s death.

