Keyshia Cole reveals she’s retiring from music after upcoming album

The R&B singer and reality show star announced on Wednesday via social media that her eighth album will be her last

Loading the player...

Keyshia Cole is on to the next chapter.

Read More: K. Michelle and Keyshia Cole end their longtime beef in ‘great moment for the culture’

The singer announced on Wednesday via social media that her next album will be her last. Despite fans thinking it was a joke or that she had been hacked she assured them she was serious.

“I’m retiring..” typed Cole, 39, on Twitter.

She followed up with:

“I’m not lying..”

Fans insisted that the message was a hoax considering Cole recently performed a successful Verzuz battle with Ashanti.

Keyshia Cole attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

“Y’all always think I’m being hacked,” she wrote.

Y’all always think I’m being hacked. 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/Qhr9nvYMqf — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) March 17, 2021

When fans pressed for the reason as to why she wants to retire, Cole confessed her children were behind the announcement. Cole has two children, one with former NBA star Daniel “Boobie” Gibson and another with artist Niko Khale.

Man, I love my boys. So much!!! https://t.co/MOGV22VWwI — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) March 17, 2021

But despite the announcement she assured fans they will get one more album.

“No. I’m already contracted to do so, I wouldn’t do that to @BMG ,myself, or my fans. But I’m gonna have to move at my pace with this one. #Album8“

No. I’m already contracted to do so, I wouldn’t do that to @BMG ,myself, or my fans. But I’m gonna have to move at my pace with this one. #Album8 https://t.co/vipFum06xz — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) March 17, 2021

The Grammy-nominated singer recently dropped her latest single “I Don’t Wanna Be in Love.” This next project will be her eighth studio album.

As reported by theGrio, the “Love” singer is making changes. She recently buried the hatchet with long-time rival and fellow singer, K. Michelle.

They have officially ended their beef with each other, and all it took was meeting through Clubhouse.

Throughout the years, the two have exchanged jabs at each other in interviews and on Twitter, but that all changed with their recent Clubhouse appearance. K. Michelle and Cole were singing in the chatroom together like nothing ever happened, the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer said in a tweet.

“So last night on Clubhouse was a great moment for the culture,” she said in the Friday post. “Me and @KeyshiaCole squashed any little misunderstandings we had like adults and sang songs together all night.”

She also hinted that an EP is in the works with her once rival Cole and boldly proclaimed that she was changing for the better.

“I’m all about positivity and making great music with some great people,” K. Michelle said in a follow up tweet.

K. Michelle is currently working on her sixth studio album, which is set to be released sometime this year.

Beef between the two R&B singers first started when K. Michelle first came onto the music scene and people began comparing her to Cole. It appears that Cole didn’t like the comparison and K. Michelle addressed it head-on during a 2013 interview with Majic 102.1.

Read More: Loni Love recalls Nicki Minaj demand for chicken after hour late to ‘The Real’

“I don’t know what her problem is with me, but I have no problem with her,” K. Michelle said, according to a transcript of the interview. “I bought every single Keyshia Cole album. She continues to take shots at me, and I continue to turn the other cheek. Because this is how I feel about it: If you’re hot, nobody can take your spot. It is what it is. God gave her that spot; I can’t take it.”

Additional reporting by Renee G

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

