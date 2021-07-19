Lil Nas X pokes fun at ‘Satan Shoes,’ response to sexuality in video trailer for new single

The video serves as a tease to his next single, "Industry Baby" which was produced by Kanye West

Lil Nas X is once again winning the internet. In a new video released on his social media, the rapper pokes fun at the response to his “Satan Shoes” song and coming out as a gay man.

The “Old Town Road” rap star has successfully dominated the pop news cycle for almost the entire year. From his boundary-pushing “Montero: Call Me By Your Name” music video and performances, to his ‘Satan Shoes’ debacle, he knows how to keep the culture talking about him.

In his latest move, Lil Nas X was posting on social media this week about his “court appearance” and now he’s ready to poke fun about it all in his latest video for his new song, “Industry Baby.”

Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

As TheGrio previously reported, Lil Nas X marketed pairs of custom Air Max 97s nicknamed ‘Satan Shoes’ when the video for his “Montero: Call My By Your Name” song was released.

Nike took legal action after the shoe release, though Nas X and customizer MSCHF claimed, “the shoes were works of art and argued in court that the shoemaker did not object to its 2019 release of Jesus Shoes, which were also a custom Air Max.”

The sneakers, along with his video and subsequent performances of the song, drew a significant amount of backlash from conservatives, which many were quick to point out had a lot to do with the homosexual undertones of his art.

Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Now, Lil Nas X is reclaiming the narrative.

The “Industry Baby” teaser takes fans right into the courtroom, with Lil Nas X playing the judge, some of the jury, and himself in a hilarious sketch.

While the case begins with it all being about the ‘Satan Shoes,’ the tone quickly shifts when he is told in front of the entire courtroom, “This is about much more than shoes…Mr. Nas X…are you gay?”

When he questions what that even has to do with the shoes, the courtroom erupts in outrage after he’s is sentenced to five years in ‘Montero State Prison’ seemingly for just being gay.

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Nas X has been teasing “Industry Baby” on TikTok for months now, just as he did “Call Me By Your Name.”

In the teaser, fans finally got to see the creative team behind the highly anticipated single, with credits announcing Kanye West and Take A Daytrip as official producers on the track. The song will also feature Jack Harlow, and is set to officially drop on Friday, July 23.

Check out the cheeky teaser clip below:

