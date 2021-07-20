Black Twitter sounds off on Safaree’s reaction to Erica Mena’s pregnancy reveal

The latest episode of 'Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta' features the viral scene in which Mena tells her now estranged husband they're expecting

Loading the player...

Black Twitter is at it again. After a clip from an episode of Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta went viral, social media lit up at Safaree Samuels‘ reaction to Erica Mena‘s pregnancy reveal on the show.

As TheGrio previously reported, estranged couple Samuels and Mena recently welcomed their second child despite an ongoing divorce.

TV personality Safaree Samuel attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

While the couple announced their baby news on Instagram three weeks ago, Mena’s pregnancy over the last nine months has been chronicled on the current season of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

In the recent clip from the reality series, Mena shared the exciting baby news with Samuels. She revealed that she was 23 weeks pregnant with their second child together, and her husband’s reaction was certainly not what Mena expected.

Safaree is left speechless when Erica reveals baby number 2 is on the way. 😱 How would you feel if your partner reacted how he did? #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/E49qzZmIcb — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) July 20, 2021

In the clip, he asks Mena, “How many weeks are you?” before sitting in complete silence. He then says, “you know how I feel…about having more kids.”

As Mena tries to make sense of his underwhelming response, Samuels explains, “I don’t know what I am. I feel like we just started getting a rhythm…and now we have to start all over again?”

Erica Mena attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

The clip immediately took off on social media with fans calling out Samuels for his response as well as how clearly pregnant Mena appeared before the scene, throwing into question the validity of the clip.

One fan wrote, “They really want us to believe Safaree didn’t know Erica was pregnant again b4 she told him, like her belly ain’t poking out standing in front of him… REALLY? #Lhhatl.”





They really want us to believe Safaree didn’t know Erica was pregnant again b4 she told him, like her belly ain’t poking out standing in front of him… REALLY? #Lhhatl pic.twitter.com/79ZkMgRm7C — Black GRL Magic 🖤🦄✨ (@_bymyownrules_) July 20, 2021

Another fan shared a similar tweet, writing, “REALLY, Safaree? You didn’t know she was pregnant?? #lhhatl.”

REALLY, Safaree? You didn’t know she was pregnant?? #lhhatl pic.twitter.com/WHfJwQ8AHp — mother exausted from the house of tired (@calafiawest) July 20, 2021

Fans also criticized Samuels as a partner for his apparent selfishness, with one fan writing, “Safaree is living proof how a man would beg for your time then waste it.”

Safaree is living proof how a man would beg for your time then waste it. — You know me.  (@Krissy_Lala) July 14, 2021

Many viewers also began to direct their energy towards the reality show at large, saying that the series itself is running with “fake storylines.”

One user wrote, “They both already knew they were pregnant, I need this show to stop with those fake scenes. Safaree being a 40 year old failing loser is definitely real though.”

They both already knew they were pregnant, I need this show to stop with those fake scenes. Safaree being a 40 year old failing loser is definitely real though. https://t.co/vNOoH0QapS — The most opinionated (@biigforehead93) July 20, 2021

Another LHHATL fan agreed, writing, “Erica and safaree really running with “he doesn’t know I’m pregnant” storyline y’all are really reaching this season Mona Scott do better or cancel the show #LHHATL.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!