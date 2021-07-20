Black Twitter sounds off on Safaree’s reaction to Erica Mena’s pregnancy reveal
The latest episode of 'Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta' features the viral scene in which Mena tells her now estranged husband they're expecting
Black Twitter is at it again. After a clip from an episode of Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta went viral, social media lit up at Safaree Samuels‘ reaction to Erica Mena‘s pregnancy reveal on the show.
As TheGrio previously reported, estranged couple Samuels and Mena recently welcomed their second child despite an ongoing divorce.
While the couple announced their baby news on Instagram three weeks ago, Mena’s pregnancy over the last nine months has been chronicled on the current season of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.
In the recent clip from the reality series, Mena shared the exciting baby news with Samuels. She revealed that she was 23 weeks pregnant with their second child together, and her husband’s reaction was certainly not what Mena expected.
In the clip, he asks Mena, “How many weeks are you?” before sitting in complete silence. He then says, “you know how I feel…about having more kids.”
As Mena tries to make sense of his underwhelming response, Samuels explains, “I don’t know what I am. I feel like we just started getting a rhythm…and now we have to start all over again?”
The clip immediately took off on social media with fans calling out Samuels for his response as well as how clearly pregnant Mena appeared before the scene, throwing into question the validity of the clip.
One fan wrote, “They really want us to believe Safaree didn’t know Erica was pregnant again b4 she told him, like her belly ain’t poking out standing in front of him… REALLY? #Lhhatl.”
Another fan shared a similar tweet, writing, “REALLY, Safaree? You didn’t know she was pregnant?? #lhhatl.”
Fans also criticized Samuels as a partner for his apparent selfishness, with one fan writing, “Safaree is living proof how a man would beg for your time then waste it.”
Many viewers also began to direct their energy towards the reality show at large, saying that the series itself is running with “fake storylines.”
One user wrote, “They both already knew they were pregnant, I need this show to stop with those fake scenes. Safaree being a 40 year old failing loser is definitely real though.”
Another LHHATL fan agreed, writing, “Erica and safaree really running with “he doesn’t know I’m pregnant” storyline y’all are really reaching this season Mona Scott do better or cancel the show #LHHATL.”
Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!
Share: