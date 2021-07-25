High school star basketball player shot and killed in St. Louis

St. Louis County police found atlete Cameron Biedscheid’s dead body near his home

Former Cardinal Ritter high school basketball player, Cameron Biedscheid, was shot and killed in St. Louis County late Friday night.

Biedscheid was a highly recruited player from the Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School, where he averaged 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.9 blocks in three varsity seasons, according to local reports. He also played some college ball at Notre Dame and the University of Missouri (Mizzou) after graduating.

The St. Louis County Police Department found the basketball star’s dead body near his home, in the 6800 block of Champaigne Drive just before 11 p.m.

He was just 27-years-old.

Cameron Biedscheid #1 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish watches free throws during the game against the Monmouth Hawks at Purcel Pavilion on November 12, 2012 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The news of Biedscheid’s passing first appeared on Instagram, when NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen announced it on his Instagram page late Saturday morning, saying, “Woke up to heartbreaking news this morning that Cam Biedscheid was shot and killed last night.”

Hanlen had helped train Biedscheid during his time at Mizzou.

In the now deleted post, Hanlen went on to say that “Cam was not only one of the most talented basketball players I ever worked with, but he also was one of the funniest & happiest people I ever knew until the streets took him in.”

“He was a talented, hard-working kid who let his life off the court destroy his dream on the court. While I wish I wasn’t typing this, I hope this saves one of y’all from throwing your dream away by making better choices. Love you little bro,” he continued.

Former Notre Dame teammate Joey Brooks also posted a heartfelt message about Biedscheid on Twitter later on Saturday, writing, “Lost a little brother in Cam Biedscheid today, and it hurts … RIP Cam!”

Lost a little brother in Cam Biedscheid today, and it hurts…



I guess wishing I would have done more is normal but that’s a forever feeling, tough to put into words right now…



RIP Cam!! Forever my fav “Lou Boy” Until we meet again, Love you! 👼🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/R2R9YHcCO9 — LJB 2+2 (@JBrooksLovesU) July 24, 2021

At 6-foot 7-inches, Biedscheid was a four-star college prospect straight out of high school in 2012. He was a top 75 recruit — ranking in at No. 73 when he committed the fall of 2011 to play basketball at Notre Dame.

Biedscheid turned down offers from big teams like Butler, Duke, Georgetown, Illinois and Kansas at the time.

He played one season at Notre Dame after graduating high school in 2012, before transferring back to his hometown and playing at the University of Missouri his sophomore year.

His college basketball career, however, didn’t end at Mizzou. After being dismissed by team coach Frank Haith, he briefly played Division I at Jackson State and for two NAIA schools — Louisiana State University-Shreveport and Harris-Stowe.

His basketball career ended at Harris-Stowe and Biedscheid never went pro.

I'm just tryna make it out! #IAmDoeForSure 💯 — Cam Biedscheid (@CamBiedscheid) June 2, 2016

In one of Biedscheid’s last posts on Twitter, dating back to 2016, the basketball player wrote, “I’m just tryna make it out.”

Police have no suspect in custody and are actively investigating the murder.

