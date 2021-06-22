3 people killed, 4 others injured after shooting in St. Louis

President Biden announced a plan to combat gun violence in the country, labeling it a "public health crisis"

Loading the player...

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are still looking for answers after several people were shot in St. Louis on Monday.

Four people were injured and three were killed according to Metropolitan Police Department. The individuals who were fatally shot were found deceased on the scene, per NBC News.

Officers responded to a call to the 4000 block of Sullivan Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. CT. When they arrived, they discovered two of the victims outside a convenience store, while the third victim was discovered outside of Farragut Elementary School.

The victims are Charlie Anderson, 31, Kevin Page, 40, and OJ Pernell, 44.

Details on the tragedy are limited, but officers believe the deceased men could be suspects, along with one of the individuals who was injured in the shooting. Those injured were taken to the hospital; two were reportedly in critical condition while one man suffered a “graze wound to his back.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a statement, per Twitter. It reads:

“Our Officers & Homicide Detectives are currently investigating a shooting in the 4000 block of Sullivan involving multiple victims. 3 adult males were pronounced deceased at the scene w/3 additional victims that responded to area hospitals believed to be related to this incident.”

According to KMOV, Mayor Tishaura Jones also addressed the shooting via Twitter. She wrote:

“We wake up with heavy hearts after the shooting in the Greater Ville last night. We pray for the victims and their families. After decades of neglect, I’m committed to reinvesting in North City to address root causes of crime. More resources make our communities safer.”

According to ABC News, St. Louis saw a record number of killings in 2020 with 262 and is on the same pace for this year. Experts are concerned that the summer will be deadly considering the surge in shootings around the country.

As reported by theGrio, Chicago has already seen signs of a turbulent summer season after a young mother was shot and killed earlier this month. Kimfier Miles was hanging out with girlfriends when she was shot along with nine other people.

According to Chicago Sun-Times, the mother of three girls passed away.

A Minneapolis Police officers unrolls caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minneapolis Police Department has been under increased scrutiny by residents and elected officials after the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

In Florida on June 6, theGrio reported a Florida Department of Corrections Officer was fatally shot outside a graduation party, where at least two other people were killed and six were wounded.

Witnesses told police a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu and a white Toyota Camry pulled up outside the restaurant where the party was held, and the occupants opened fire before speeding away.

According to Gary Kleck, criminologist at Florida State University, the pandemic has a lot to do with the violent surge, per Time.

“Economic stress is always an important factor in violence, and the pandemic produced tremendous stress,” said Kleck. “We haven’t gotten out of the economic consequences of the pandemic yet.”

President Joe Biden announced a plan to combat gun violence in the country, labeling it a “public health crisis.”

“This is an epidemic, for God’s sake, and it has to stop,” Biden said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!