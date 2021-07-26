Lil Scrappy, Bambi welcome daughter Cali: ‘My young princess’

The rapper took to Instagram to celebrate his newborn daughter, specifically thanking his wife, and posting photos from the hospital.

Congratulations are in order for Lil Scrappy and Bambi: The couple have welcomed their newborn daughter, Cali, calling her “young princess.”

Welcoming the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars’ third child together, the rapper took to Instagram to celebrate the happy occasion, sharing a picture of Bambi after she delivered Cali. Taking the time to thank God, his bride and his now-youngest child, Scrappy’s post on Instagram already has nearly 60,000 likes.

Reality TV stars Lil Scrappy (left) and his wife, Bambi (right), attend the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

“God is absolutely the greatest I tell you,” Lil Scrappy shared in the Instagram post. “I’ve never been perfect but God blesses me as if I am tho, it feels so amazing and I feel so complete when he blessed me with all my babies , now we’ve made it to my 4th child and gifted me with one more life to protect and guide in his way.”

Scrappy then took the time to specifically love up on his bride.

“I want to thank my wife @adizthebam,” he wrote, noting “it wasn’t easy and u pushed thru literally, it only took 30 seconds this time … my young princess #CaliRichardson I’m def getting my grustle on now jack all my babies gone get what they need and want out this here life. I love you my future Andy bloodline.”

At press time, Bambi had not yet posted on social media about their newborn daughter.

The pair tied the knot in 2017 after years of dating in an on-again, off-again relationship. After temporarily separating, Scrappy surprised his many followers by sharing the big news in the caption of an Instagram post. He wrote at the time: “Thank u Lord for this whole meal of a wife of mine 🙏🏾 @adizthebam imma come in and eat it a sec.”

A year later, Bambi took to social media to celebrate their first year wed. “1 year down … forever to go! Happy Anniversary Boo,” she wrote. “This year has been so special… I couldn’t be happier 💙💙💙💙💙💙 I love Love love you @reallilscrappy 😍😘.”

Scrappy and Bambi have two other children together: son Breland and daughter Xylo.

