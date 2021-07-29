Lizzo wants you to know rumor she stagedived and ‘killed somebody’ is a lie

In a now-viral TikTok, the "Soulmate" singer sets the record straight on a rumor about her, even doing a stage dive onto her bed as proof

Lizzo is not here for your false rumors! The singer took to TikTok to hilariously dispel a rumor that she did a stage dive and “killed somebody,” calling it a rumor that “bothers her the most.”

Lizzo is one of the savviest celebrities on social media. From hilarious TikToks and savage Instagram posts, the performer knows how to interact with her fans online. Of course, Lizzo would also dispel any false rumors about her through social media as well, completely on her own terms.

(Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Spotify)

In a TikTok that has over 8.1 million views as of Thursday, Lizzo cheekily sets the record straight. She explains to her fans, “I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody.”

She continues to explain, “I’ve never stage-dived in my life, and b-tch, killed somebody? Y’all really gonna put that on my motherf-cking name? Like, I know I’m big, but bitch I’m not that f-cking big, like look.”

Lizzo then does a little stage dive onto her bed to show exactly how that scenario would play out.

Lizzo performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

With 17 million followers on TikTok and 10.9 million on Instagram, Lizzo is constantly churning out content for her fans. As theGrio previously reported, the singer declared summer 2021 as “Big Girl Summer” in a viral Instagram post.

Rocking a bikini, she said in a video, “Big Girl Summer has officially begun. And big girls: We have abs. Look at that. Look at that. I know you see it. FABS, honey.” She then asks, “Where my big girls at?”

Lizzo has also been incredibly open about body positivity and her journey with mental health throughout her career.

As TheGrio reported, in a TikTok in May she told her followers, “That part of sadness when you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you. Can we get rid of that part?”

With tears in her eyes, she continued, “It’s like yo, I’m already sad, and to add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it. It’s crazy, like why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad? I don’t want to feel this way anymore.”



