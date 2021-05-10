Lizzo shares her mental health struggles on social media, assures fans she’s doing better

Lizzo, 33, who is known and celebrated for her vulnerability has since updated her original post letting fans know she feels better

Singer Lizzo opened up about her feelings on TikTok this week.

Read More: Oprah, Prince Harry announce date for mental health series

The superstar recently posted a video to her Instagram confessing feelings of sadness and loneliness.

Lizzo performs during “One World: Together At Home” presented by Global Citizen on April, 18, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen )

Lizzo, 33, who is known and celebrated for her vulnerability has since updated the post letting fans know she’s now feeling better.

“That part of sadness when you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you. Can we get rid of that part?” said the artist, with tears in her eyes.

“It’s like yo, I’m already sad, and to add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it. It’s crazy, like why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad? I don’t want to feel this way anymore,” said Lizzo, fighting back more tears.

“I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me, I am loved, I’m not alone. That’s how I want to feel but I don’t feel like that.”

She abruptly ends the video saying “OK, this is embarrassing.”

In a later post, Lizzo writes, “Guys, I’m much better today thank u.”

In yet another Instagram video, Lizzo explains that she had been feeling sad but after speaking with her therapist and practicing self-care such as journaling, she is in better spirits.

She added that she isn’t afraid of being vulnerable in front of the world because someone else may be experiencing what she is feeling.

Actually, the “Good As Hell” rapper speaks about her emotional journey quite often. Back in November of 2020 in another emotional social media moment, she divulged that fame does not equal happiness.

“Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the s— you already have and if that s— is f—- up you’re just going to have more magnified f—-up s—- and situations where it doesn’t even seem valid,” she explained as previously reported by theGrio.

“Anyone that has internal issues or have any type of self problems that they need to work out, work [it] out now because money, fame or success or even getting older doesn’t really fix that s—,” she continued.

“You need to just like do it. Do the inner work because no matter where you are it’s going to haunt you like a f—- ghost. And I’m working on it too but today is just not a good day. I just want everybody to know that it’s okay to not have a good day even when it seems like you should.”

Read More: Lizzo reveals she sent drunk DM to Chris Evans; ‘Avengers’ star responds

In October, she shared some of her frustrations with David Letterman.

“I’m sick of being an activist just because I’m fat and Black,” she told Letterman in season three of his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “I want to be an activist because I’m intelligent, because I care about issues, because my music is good, because I want to help the world.”

Read More: Lizzo calls out ‘fake doctors’ for trying to diagnose healthy ‘fat girls’

“You know there’s quite a lot written about your body. The only thing anyone has said to me about my body is ‘you feel all right,’” the veteran talk show host mused. “Is it because we don’t think you have the right body to be doing what you’re doing. Is it just an opinion?”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

