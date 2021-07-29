Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield to star in Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ revival

The upcoming film is set to begin production in Louisiana this fall and is the second feature based on the popular Disney Parks attraction

Get ready for a spooky revival from Disney. According to recent reports, Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield are in talks to star in the upcoming The Haunted Mansion reboot from the house of mouse.

From Pirates of the Caribbean to the new Jungle Cruise film, Disney has almost always used some of their iconic rides as sources of inspiration for their feature films.

The Haunted Mansion ride, which debuted in 1969, is at both Disney World and Disneyland, making it one of the park’s most recognizable and beloved rides.

It’s so popular, the company has decided to give it a second adaptation, after making the first version of The Haunted Mansion film in 2003 with Eddie Murphy.

Per Deadline, the revival (simply titled Haunted Mansion) will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who were behind the company’s live-action Aladdin film starring Will Smith.

With Haddish and Stanfield in talks to star, the film is set to be directed by Justin Simien, known for being the mind behind the original film and subsequent Netflix series, Dear White People. Katie Dippold has written the most recent draft of the script, Deadline reports.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, “The story will follow a family that moves into the titular mansion. Stanfield would play a widower who once believed in the supernatural but is now a rather lifeless tour guide in New Orleans’ French Quarter. Haddish would play a psychic hired to commune with the dead.”

The film is set to begin production in Louisiana this Fall.

While the 2003 adaptation starring Murphy was a “moderate” box office success, it did not spawn multiple sequels like the Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl did in 2003.

Still, it is smart for Disney to try again with Haunted Mansion, as “execs have always seen this as a piece of Disney IP that is recognizable to so many people across the world, but also makes for something that can be easier to adapt as a movie compared to other theme park rides,” per Deadline.

