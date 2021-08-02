Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren has died, mom says

Wap had recently performed at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, dedicating it to her later in his Instagram Story.

The 4-year-old daughter of rapper Fetty Wap has passed away, according to social media posts from her mother, Turquoise Miami.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Miami wrote, “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” accompanied by a boomerang of young Lauren Maxwell playing in a swimming pool.

The four-year-old daughter of Fetty Wap (above), shown at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August 2019, has died of undisclosed causes. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)

“If you see this post scrolling by with her,” she wrote, “comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Reports indicate the child died sometime in June. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

Wap — whose real name is Willie Maxwell II — had recently performed at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. After his set, he wrote, “LoLo daddy did that s— for you last night baby girl,” in his Instagram story, according to People magazine.

He has five other children: Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, who was born in 2018.

The rapper also lost a close friend, someone he called a brother, in October of last year. The two men had children around the same ages. In announcing his death, Wap noted, “I love you lil bro… my twin,” recounting that he had tried calling him, to no avail.

“I really thought I could get you out,” he wrote, “before I had to make a post like this, bro.”

The rapper rose to fame after his 2015 debut single, “Trap Queen,” reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 29-year-old is also known for his distinctive appearance: Congenital glaucoma led to him going blind in his left eye.

Even with all his success, Wap lamented late last year on how his career stalled due to bad business practices.

“Bad business managers … Greed and selfishness .. But, it’s almost over. I got rid of all that goofy s— around me … Now, I can focus on the music … and I’m goin tf [the f—] up. Just watch,” he wrote in a comment on DJ Akademiks‘ Instagram page.

“If anyone deserves a solid comeback, it’s him,” wrote one commenter under DJ Akademiks’ post. Another added, “He definitely has the talent for it, if he puts the work in he can make a comeback.”

