Real life ‘Olivia Pope’ Judy Smith to produce content for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Judy Smith is behind 'Redemption in Cherry Springs,' currently in production in upstate New York starring Rochelle Aytes as an investigative journalist

The real-life Olivia Pope, Judy Smith, is producing some must-see content for the Hallmark channel. With Redemption in Cherry Springs, Smith is creating a series of stories surrounding Melanie Abrams, an investigative journalist.

Judy Smith speaks onstage at OZY Fusion Fest 2016 at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park on July 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Ozy Fusion Fest)

It’s been years since ABC’s hit series Scandal went off the air, but the real-life ‘Olivia Pope’ is still hustling. Per an official biography, “world-renowned fixer, Judy Smith, counseled presidents and world leaders through global crises, advised Fortune 50 CEOs through complex challenges, and helped manage the reputations of some of the world’s highest-profile individuals.”

After producing the hit Shonda Rhimes show starring Kerry Washington based on her own career, Smith is now working with Hallmark in their Movies & Mysteries department, per an official press release.

Here is some more information on the exciting project now in production:

Redemption in Cherry Springs

This upcoming signature mystery is currently shooting in New York State, starring Rochelle Aytes (S.W.A.T.) Keith Robinson (Saints & Sinners) and Frankie Faison (Grey’s Anatomy).

The official synopsis reads:

Melanie (Aytes) is an award-winning, investigative journalist in Boston who returns home to her small town of Cherry Springs for a much-needed break after fallout from a major story. Her Uncle Joe (Faison) is thrilled to have his niece home as she’s his only remaining family after Melanie’s mother passed away.



Frankie Faison attends the premiere screening of “An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has To Win” on Oct. 10, 2016. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

Her quiet visit home quickly becomes anything but that when her childhood friend Tony (Rajiv Sharma, Star) suddenly goes missing. Melanie uses her investigative skills to unearth the facts surrounding his disappearance, much to the dismay of Jake Collins (Robinson), the new detective in town who’s on the case.

While Jake doesn’t approve of her methods, he can’t deny Melanie’s contributions are helpful. Working together, they follow a path of twists and turns until they uncover the shocking truth.

In an official statement regarding the project, “As a storyteller and communicator, being able to connect with the Hallmark brand is something I’m thrilled about and so pleased to be part of the Hallmark family.”

Judy Smith, founder and president, Smith & Company and Dan Roth Executive Editor, LinkedIn speak on May 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for LinkedIn)

Currently serving as a trusted advisor during the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith’s extensive resume speaks for itself. Her many high-profile and celebrity clients over the course of her long career include Angelina Jolie, Monica Lewinsky, former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., actor Wesley Snipes, NFL star Michael Vick and more.

No premiere dates for Redemption in Cherry Springs have yet been announced.

