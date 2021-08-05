Son of comedian Tony Baker, 21, killed in Los Angeles car crash

Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker and two others were killed in a three-vehicle car crash

Comedian Tony Baker is mourning the loss of his 21-year-old son who tragically died in a car crash on Tuesday.

Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker and two others were killed in a three-vehicle car crash in Burbank, California, NBC4 reported. Their car was hit by a gray Kia that was racing with a driver in a black Mercedes Benz. Police arrived on the scene of the wreck which occurred around 11:30 p.m. on North Glenoaks Boulevard at Andover Drive to find Baker and the other victims ejected from a silver Volkswagen.

(Credit: screenshot)

Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department told the outlet that the victims were not breathing by the time police responded at the scene. They were pronounced dead and the coroner later identified them as Baker, Jaiden Kishon Johnson, and 19-year-old Natalee Asal Moghaddam.

A fourth victim was taken to a hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Comedian Tony Baker’s son Cerain Baker was among 3 innocent victims killed in high-speed street racing crash in Burbank. | UPDATES on @ABC7 6:30am. https://t.co/a8eFAqjJ8p pic.twitter.com/EYNcbpJPH0 — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 5, 2021

“Officers located a second vehicle involved, a gray Kia, which was only occupied by a driver,” Brimway said. “The driver of the Kia sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local trauma center for medical treatment.”

Police suspect that the fiery wreck may have involved speed racing and charges may be forthcoming. There is not yet any confirmation on who was behind the wheel of the Volkswagen.

The driver and the passenger of the black Mercedes did not suffer any injuries. They were interviewed by police and subsequently released.

One of the cars in the collision was described as “partially broken in half,” according to authorities. Cars that were parked nearby were also damaged.

Brimway declared that he had never “seen anything like this before,” in the course of his 20-year career.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the Kia and MercedesBenz were traveling northbound on Glenoaks Boulevard at a high rate of speed for several blocks and appeared to be racing,” Brimway said. “The Volkswagen was attempting to negotiate a left turn from southbound Glenoaks Boulevard to eastbound Andover Drive, when the traffic collision occurred.”

Brimway added that the cause of the wreck was under investigation by the Burbank Police Department traffic detectives but noted that there had been public warnings about speed racing.

“We recently put out a public service announcement about speeding and street racing and how it is illegal and dangerous,” Brimway said.

“We also do targeted enforcement with our traffic bureau, as well as our patrol officers, on a regular basis.”

The devastating crash took place the same day that Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez put forth a motion to deter from street racing.

“Enforcement cannot be the only solution,” Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said while introducing the motion on Tuesday, according to NBC Los Angeles. “We need to also include a proactive approach using street design elements that make it difficult for drivers to conduct the type of street takeovers and speed events that are endangering our communities.”

(Credit: Tony Baker/Facebook)

Baker has not yet publicly commented on the death of his son but fans have taken to social media to offer their deepest condolences.

“Condolences to my comedy brother Tony Baker on the loss of his oldest son Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker as well as the other two young people killed in a violent car crash Tuesday night,” fellow comic and The Real co-host Loni Love tweeted.

Condolences to my comedy brother Tony Baker on the loss of his oldest son Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker as well as the other two young people killed in a violent car crash Tuesday night. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KkJq96pLP5 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 5, 2021

The Chicago native is affectionately referred to as “your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian” and rose to fame on the standup circuit. Some of his appearances have also included HBO’s All Def Comedy, NBC’s The Carmichael Show (Season 2), and a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

Baker also released his comedy special Tony Baker and Friends in September 2020.

Cerain, a former football player, was also gaining notoriety in his own right as an artist. He appeared on the YouTube show Lifes A Joke and spoke about music and his relationship with his famous father.

