Kanye West levitates, breaks down over ‘losing’ family at ‘Donda’ listening party

The rapper held another listening party in Atlanta, which was attended by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West

Loading the player...

Another day, another Donda listening party. At his latest event in Atlanta on Thursday, Kanye West levitated, broke down over “losing” family, and more while giving fans a sneak peek of his highly-anticipated album, Donda.

West is getting ready for his comeback but is taking his time while doing so. The rapper has been teasing his upcoming album for weeks now, with various listening events.

While fans were expecting Donda to drop by Friday, the album has still not arrived on streaming services just yet. Instead, fans have plenty of footage from Thursday night’s event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, in which the rapper reportedly previewed the album with an energetic performance, which ended with the West levitating into the sky– literally.

Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

The star-studded listening party reportedly held 35,000 lucky fans in person to listen to West’s latest project. Per a report from USA Today, the rapper, while not saying much, paraded around the stadium while the album played for the fans, which includes many star-studded features.

“Guest shots from Jay Electronica, Kid Cudi, Jadakiss and Griselda also popped up during the nearly 90-minute presentation. But Jay-Z’s appearance on the guitar-buzzing, percussion-heavy “Jail” and The Weeknd’s creamy vocals cushioning “Hurricane” sounded like highlights for fans, who whooped appreciatively at the recognition of both,” USA Today reports.

In a much-talked-about moment, the rapper levitated into the sky at the end of the event. “West zipped skyward on cables, hanging limply in midair as an organ swelled for “No Child Left Behind” with the closing statement, ‘He’s done miracles on me,'” per USA Today.



Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, was reportedly in attendance with their children. Kardashian West caught this gravity-defying moment and shared it to her social media accounts.

Other songs that reportedly played at the event include a song about his divorce to Kardashian West entitled, “Losing My Family.” While the song played, the tune was, “accompanied by more choir members crawling across the stage floor as his mother’s words – ‘no matter what, you never abandon your family’ – chanted in the background and West lay motionless…”

As TheGrio previously reported, the album is a tribute to West’s late mother. In the album track “Jesus Lord,” West asks in his lyrics, “And if I talk to Christ, could I bring my mother back to life?”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and Rémy Martin at MOMA on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )

While personality Justin LaBoy had tweeted that the album was due to drop on Aug. 6, an official release date for the album has yet to be announced.

This is not the first time West has taken his time editing and sharpening his musical projects. Fans may remember his album Life of Pablo experienced multiple iterations and was constantly changing and shifting even after its release.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!