50 Cent says DaBaby can bounce back: ‘Remember they canceled Chris Brown’

The rapper made a recent appearance on E! Nightly Pop, in which he broke down the controversy surrounding DaBaby and the backlash from his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud

Loading the player...

50 Cent has thoughts about DaBaby and his recent controversy. In a recent appearance on E!’s Nightly Pop, he reveals that he thinks the rapper will be able to bounce back, sharing, “Remember they canceled Chris Brown.”

DaBaby’s controversy took on a life of its own, as theGrio extensively reported. The rapper went on a homophobic rant during his set at Rolling Loud in July, telling the audience, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p—y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

While DaBaby has released multiple apologies (his latest of which has since been deleted from his Instagram), it seems consequences continue to roll in for the rapper, with him being removed from multiple music festival setlists and features.

NLE Choppa, 50 Cent, and DaBaby attend ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ global premiere event and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

In a recent interview on E!’s Nightly Pop, host Nina Parker asked 50 Cent, “A lot of the young rappers really need to look to you for mentorship because you really did it in a different way…I really wanna know what your advice would be right now in this moment if DaBaby was sitting next to you, like what would you say to him?”

50 Cent responded by acknowledging DaBaby’s talent and newbie status in his career, explaining, “He just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone’s in, as a rap artist. They didn’t notify him that he’s turning into a superstar. There’s nobody that tells you, ‘now you’re being held to these standards that are mainstream standards that you can’t say things, you can’t do these different things.'”

“He didn’t have a publicist involved,” he continued to explain. “This is why the response took so long, even his apologies…the first apology attempt is what made it worse.”

He dived further into the response from major celebrities like Elton John, sharing, “When a person makes a general statement, because he made a general statement on stage, he’s not directing that to any individual, but what happens is he’s still new and he’s being attacked by individuals…Madonna said something to him…Questlove said something to him, then Elton John…”

DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

He added, “He’s just two years into his career, there’s no artist development, no A&R, and he’s definitely had no media training.” While Parker joked that 50 Cent and her should start a company helping rappers with their PR, she asked him one last question: if he thinks DaBaby can bounce back.

50 Cent responded, “Yeah he will, as long as he keeps his consistency with the music. Remember they cancelled Chris Brown, like five or six times?”

Watch the clip from E! Nightly Pop with 50 Cent below.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!